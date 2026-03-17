ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo K14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the K14 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with IP ratings and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in three colour options.

Oppo K14 5G: Price, availability

The Oppo K14 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. According to Flipkart, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999. It is offered in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White shades.

The Oppo K14 5G will go on sale on March 20, 2026, via the company’s official website (oppo.com/in) and Flipkart.