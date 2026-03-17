Oppo K14 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo K14 5G comes in 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the K14 5G in India. It features a 120Hz HD+LCD display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. It comes with IP ratings and Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The handset comes in three colour options.
Oppo K14 5G: Price, availability
The Oppo K14 5G comes in three RAM and storage configurations. According to Flipkart, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 25,999, the 6GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs 27,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 29,999. It is offered in Icy Blue, Prism Violet, and Prism White shades.
The new #OPPOK14 5G is here! Starting at ₹17,999, powered by a massive 7000mAh Large Battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 17, 2026
Sale goes live on Flipkart on 20th March, 12PM.
Know more: https://t.co/CarKRNH2t7#OPPOKSeries #TheEndurancePowerHouse pic.twitter.com/oyLw6lKuc3
The Oppo K14 5G will go on sale on March 20, 2026, via the company’s official website (oppo.com/in) and Flipkart.
As part of the launch offers, Oppo provides an instant bank discount of up to Rs 1,000 for HDFC, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank credit card holders.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 25,999
|Icy Blue | Prism Violet | Prism White
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 27,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 29,999
Oppo K14 5G: Specifications
The Oppo K14 5G measures 166.61mm in length, 78.51mm in width, and 8.61mm in thickness. It features a 6.75-inch (1570 x 720p resolution) LCD display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 with a peak clock speed of up to 2.4GHz. The CPU is paired with the Arm Mali G57 GPU. The device is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.
It boasts a dual-rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP monochrome camera. The handset features an 8MP front-facing camera.
It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging support. Oppo claims that the K14 5G can provide 18.9 hours of YouTube video playback on a single charge. The device features IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It includes AI features like AI Recompse, AI Perfect Shot, AI Eraser 2.0, and more. The Oppo K14 5G runs ColorOS based on Android 15.