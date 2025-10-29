Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera Setup, ColorOS 16 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
The Oppo Find X9 comes in three RAM and storage configurations, while the Find X9 Pro is available in a single RAM and storage setup.
Hyderabad: Oppo unveiled globally its flagship series, the Find X9 Series, at a special event in Barcelona, Spain. It includes the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro devices, which will initially be launched in the European and UK markets.
Oppo has confirmed the launch timeline of the Find X9 Series in India. It is worth noting that the smartphone series is slated to be assembled locally, which would make them more affordable compared to their European versions.
Oppo Find X9 Series: India Launch
The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the Find X9 Series will launch in November this year. Although an exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, several reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Series will be launched on November 26 in India.
Oppo Find X9 Series: Prices, colour options, availability
The Oppo Find X9 starts at EUR 999 (around Rs 1.02 lakh) and comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro is offered in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, priced at EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1.33 lakh).
The Find X9 is available in Space Black, Velvet Red, and Titanium Grey colour options, while the Find X9 Pro comes in Titanium Charcoal and Silk White shades.
The Oppo Find X9 Series will be offered via Oppo’s official stores, authorised retailers, and partner carriers. Customers can get detailed information about pre-orders and launch promotions via oppo.com/global or its official social media channels.
|Variants
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Colour
|Availability
|Find X9
|12GB + 256GB
|starts at EUR 999
|Space Black
|Oppo’s official stores, authorised retailers, and partner carriers
|12GB + 512GB
|Velvet Red
|16GB + 512GB
|Titanium Grey
|Find X9 Pro
|16GB + 512GB
|EUR 1,299
|Titanium Charcoal
|Silk White
Oppo Find X9 Series: Specifications
The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, peak HBM brightness of 1,800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with ARM Mali-Drage MC12 GPU. The handset comes paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
It boasts a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle lens with Optical Image Stabilisation(OIS) support, a 50MP telephoto camera with OIS support and a 2MP monochrome lens. The phone has a 32MP front-facing camera. Both rear and front camera setups are capable of capturing 4K videos at 60fps.
It packs a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.59-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|Rear camera
|50MP main + 50MP wide-angle + 50MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,025mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP66+IP68+IP69
The Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, peak HBM brightness of 1,800 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with ARM Mali-Drage MC12 GPU. The smartphone comes paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP wide-angle lens with OIS support, a 200MP telephoto lens with OIS support, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The handset features a 50MP front-facing camera. It is worth noting that the rear camera setup is capable of capturing 4K videos at 120fps and 4K videos at 60fps from the front camera.
The device houses a 7,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. The smartphone has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|Rear camera
|50MP main + 50MP wide-angle + 200MP telephoto + 2MP monochrome
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|7,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP66+IP68+IP69