Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 50MP Rear Camera Setup, ColorOS 16 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 Series will be launched in November this year. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: Oppo unveiled globally its flagship series, the Find X9 Series, at a special event in Barcelona, Spain. It includes the Oppo Find X9 and Find X9 Pro devices, which will initially be launched in the European and UK markets.

Oppo has confirmed the launch timeline of the Find X9 Series in India. It is worth noting that the smartphone series is slated to be assembled locally, which would make them more affordable compared to their European versions.

Oppo Find X9 Series: India Launch

The Chinese phone maker has confirmed that the Find X9 Series will launch in November this year. Although an exact launch date is yet to be officially confirmed, several reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Series will be launched on November 26 in India.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Prices, colour options, availability

The Oppo Find X9 starts at EUR 999 (around Rs 1.02 lakh) and comes in three RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage. Meanwhile, the Find X9 Pro is offered in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration, priced at EUR 1,299 (around Rs 1.33 lakh).

The Find X9 is available in Space Black, Velvet Red, and Titanium Grey colour options, while the Find X9 Pro comes in Titanium Charcoal and Silk White shades.