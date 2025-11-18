Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Oppo Find X9 starts at Rs 74,999, whereas the Pro variant costs Rs 1.09 lakh. Both devices support the Teleconverter Kit for the camera.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Find X9 Series in India. The smartphone series includes Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both handsets feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, triple rear camera, and 80W wired charging support. They run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Both devices are available in two colour options.
It is worth noting that the Oppo Find X9 Series has been introduced in India, just weeks after the handset series was launched in China and global markets.
Oppo Find X9 Series: Price, availability
The Oppo Find X9 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 74,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 84,999. It is available in two colour options: Space Black and Titanium Grey.
The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 1,09 lakh. It is offered in two shades: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.
Both handsets will be available for purchase from November 21, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores. Oppo is also selling the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the series separately, which costs Rs 29,999.
Oppo Find X9 Series: Specifications
The Oppo Find X9 measures 1566.98mm x 73.93mm x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 203 grams. It features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,600 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with Arm Mali Drage MC12 GPU. The CPU is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It boasts a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS support. The device has a 32MP front-facing camera.
It packs a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W of fast wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The flagship device has an IP66 +IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.59-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|RAM and storage
|up to 16GB RAM | up to 512GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP + 50MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,025mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W wired | 50W wireless | 10W reverese
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP66 +IP68 + IP69
The Oppo Find X9 Pro measures 6.35mm x 3.01mm x 0.32mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 224 grams. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,600 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support.
The handset is equipped with a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with Arm Mali Drage MC12 GPU. It is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
The Find X9 Pro boasts a Hasselblad-calibrated triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP main camera with OIS support, a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto lens with OIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. It has a 50MP front-facing camera.
The device houses a 7,500mAh battery with 80W of fast wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. It has an IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance.
Both handsets run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, which is promised to receive five years of operating system (OS) upgrades and six years of software patches.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.78-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|RAM and storage
|16GB RAM | 512GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP + 200MP + 50MP
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|7,500mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W wired | 50W wireless | 10W reverese
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP66 +IP68 + IP69