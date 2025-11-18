ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Find X9 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has launched the Find X9 Series in India. The smartphone series includes Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both handsets feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, triple rear camera, and 80W wired charging support. They run on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. Both devices are available in two colour options.

It is worth noting that the Oppo Find X9 Series has been introduced in India, just weeks after the handset series was launched in China and global markets.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Price, availability

The Oppo Find X9 comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 74,999, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 84,999. It is available in two colour options: Space Black and Titanium Grey.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 1,09 lakh. It is offered in two shades: Silk White and Titanium Charcoal.

Both handsets will be available for purchase from November 21, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and authorised retail stores. Oppo is also selling the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for the series separately, which costs Rs 29,999.

Oppo Find X9 Series: Specifications