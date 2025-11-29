Oppo Find X9 Now Comes In Velvet Red Colour Option In India: Price, Specifications
The new Velvet Red colour option is only available on the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Oppo Find X9 in India.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 2:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has introduced a new colour option for the base variant of the Find X9 handset. The new colour is called Velvet Red. It was earlier launched in two colours: Space Black and Titanium Grey. The Find X9 features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has an IP66 +IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
Oppo Find X9: Price, availability
Oppo has added Velvet Red colour only to the 12GB RAM variant, meaning that the top-spec 16GB RAM model will have only Space Black and Titanium Grey colourways. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 74,999.
The new colour variant will be available for purchase on December 8, 2025, via the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.
As part of the launch offer, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 7,499 through select banks on the Oppo Find X9, bringing down its effective price to up to Rs 67,500.
Oppo Find X9: Specifications
The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,600 nits of peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, coupled with an Arm Mali Drage MC12 GPU. The device comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It sports a Hasselblad-badged triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with OIS support. The front features a 32MP camera.
It houses a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W fast wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The device runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16, and features an IP66 +IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.59-inch FHD+ Flexible AMOLED
|Processor
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|RAM and storage
|up to 16GB RAM | up to 512GB storage
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP + 50MP
|Front camera
|32MP
|Battery
|7,025mAh
|Charging capacity
|80W wired | 50W wireless | 10W reverese
|Operating system (OS)
|ColorOS 16 based on Android 16
|IP rating
|IP66 +IP68 + IP69