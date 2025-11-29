ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Find X9 Now Comes In Velvet Red Colour Option In India: Price, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 will be available for purchase on December 8, 2025. ( Image Credit: Oppo )

Hyderabad: Oppo has introduced a new colour option for the base variant of the Find X9 handset. The new colour is called Velvet Red. It was earlier launched in two colours: Space Black and Titanium Grey. The Find X9 features a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 7,025mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The device has an IP66 +IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Find X9: Price, availability

Oppo has added Velvet Red colour only to the 12GB RAM variant, meaning that the top-spec 16GB RAM model will have only Space Black and Titanium Grey colourways. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 74,999.

The new colour variant will be available for purchase on December 8, 2025, via the Oppo India e-store, Flipkart, and authorised retail stores.

As part of the launch offer, customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs 7,499 through select banks on the Oppo Find X9, bringing down its effective price to up to Rs 67,500.