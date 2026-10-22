Oppo Find X10 Series Launched In India With World's First Triple 200MP Rear Camera Setup: Price, Specifications
Oppo has launched the Find X10 Series in India, featuring the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its camera-centric flagship series Find X by launching the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India. Both phones feature Hasselblad-tuned 200MP rear cameras, but the Pro Max carries triple 200MP rear cameras, becoming the world's first commercially available handset with such a setup. They also pack 8,000mAh batteries and run the company's latest ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.
Oppo Find X10 Series: Price and availability
The Oppo Find X10 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,999. It is offered in Glow Coral, Mist Grey, and Glacier Blue colours.
The wait is over! The OPPO Find X10 Pro Max price reveal is here. Choose your ultimate flagship experience. Available from 29th Oct - 12GB + 512GB - ₹1,99,999 Grab the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max from the OPPO Store: https://t.co/AIUE2qc3hi #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/8W2Bjj34W9— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, priced at Rs 1,99,999. It comes in Titanium Grey and Luna White shades.
All models will be available for sale on October 29, 2026 via Oppo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Customers can also pre-book the handsets through these portals.
The big reveal is here! The OPPO Find X10 price is officially out. Available from 29th Oct - 12GB + 256GB - ₹1,39,999 12GB + 512GB - ₹1,69,999 Grab the OPPO Find X10 from the OPPO Store: https://t.co/vUIRdGp1E2 #OPPOFindX10Series #TrueToTheMoment https://t.co/3pHAOai5ax— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 22, 2026
As the Find X10 Series is a camera-centric smartphone lineup, it features an optional Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, priced at Rs 24,999. It will also be available for purchase on the same date as the handsets.
|Model
|RAM + storage
|Price
|Find X10
|12GB + 256GB
|Rs 1,39,999
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,69,999
|Find X10 Pro Max
|12GB + 512GB
|Rs 1,99,999
(This is a developing article.)