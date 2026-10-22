ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Find X10 Series Launched In India With World's First Triple 200MP Rear Camera Setup: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone in the world to feature a triple 200MP rear camera setup. ( Image Credit: Oppo India )

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its camera-centric flagship series Find X by launching the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India. Both phones feature Hasselblad-tuned 200MP rear cameras, but the Pro Max carries triple 200MP rear cameras, becoming the world's first commercially available handset with such a setup. They also pack 8,000mAh batteries and run the company's latest ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Oppo Find X10 Series: Price and availability

The Oppo Find X10 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,999. It is offered in Glow Coral, Mist Grey, and Glacier Blue colours. The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, priced at Rs 1,99,999. It comes in Titanium Grey and Luna White shades.