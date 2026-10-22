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Oppo Find X10 Series Launched In India With World's First Triple 200MP Rear Camera Setup: Price, Specifications

Oppo has launched the Find X10 Series in India, featuring the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max.

Oppo Find X10 Series Launched In India With World's First Triple 200MP Rear Camera Setup: Price, Specifications
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is the first smartphone in the world to feature a triple 200MP rear camera setup. (Image Credit: Oppo India)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 22, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its camera-centric flagship series Find X by launching the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max in India. Both phones feature Hasselblad-tuned 200MP rear cameras, but the Pro Max carries triple 200MP rear cameras, becoming the world's first commercially available handset with such a setup. They also pack 8,000mAh batteries and run the company's latest ColorOS 17 based on Android 17.

Oppo Find X10 Series: Price and availability

The Oppo Find X10 comes in two RAM and storage options. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 1,39,999, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs Rs 1,69,999. It is offered in Glow Coral, Mist Grey, and Glacier Blue colours.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max comes in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model, priced at Rs 1,99,999. It comes in Titanium Grey and Luna White shades.

All models will be available for sale on October 29, 2026 via Oppo's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon. Customers can also pre-book the handsets through these portals.

As the Find X10 Series is a camera-centric smartphone lineup, it features an optional Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, priced at Rs 24,999. It will also be available for purchase on the same date as the handsets.

ModelRAM + storagePrice
Find X1012GB + 256GBRs 1,39,999
12GB + 512GBRs 1,69,999
Find X10 Pro Max12GB + 512GBRs 1,99,999

(This is a developing article.)

Also Read: Oppo F35 And F35 Pro 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs And 8,000mAh Battery Capacity

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OPPO FIND X10 PRO MAX
OPPO FIND X10 PRO MAX PRICE
OPPO FIND X10 SPECS
OPPO
OPPO FIND X10

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