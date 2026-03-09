Oppo Find N6 Set To Launch Globally On March 17: Here’s What We Know So Far
Oppo Find N6's official teaser showcases that it will be available in two colours, feature ultra thin design, a creaseless display experience, and more.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has announced the launch date of the Find N6 for the global markets. The device will be introduced on March 17, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST (7 PM GMT+8) in Oppo Campus in Dongguan, China. It is the direct successor of the Find N5, which was launched in February 2025. The Find N6 is said to be “Ultra Flat”, “Ultra Flexible”, and “Ultra Powerful”. Oppo has teased the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, which will feature a new-generation titanium alloy dome hinge, offering a creaseless display experience. Along with this, the foldable handset will also support stylus output, utilising the Oppo AI Pen as an accessory.
What was shown in the teaser?
According to the official teaser shared by Oppo, the Find N6 will feature Titanium Flexion Hinge 3D Liquid Printing. It is an advanced manufacturing technique, which was primarily used in the Oppo Find N5 foldable device, to create incredibly thin, light, and durable hinges.
The teaser shows that the upcoming device can fold up to 600,000 times, with tags “Built to last” highlighting its durability. Moving a bit forward, the teaser showcases a fully opened Find N6 floating in the air with almost no creases in the middle of the foldable display. The tags “Zero-Feel Crease. Stay Flat.” highlight its creaseless display.
Moreover, the Oppo Find N6 will be available in Orange and Titanium colours, even though the official names are not yet out.
It will feature a 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear rear camera setup located at the centre of the back panel. Looking at the teaser, the new book-style foldable device will feature a quad-rear camera configuration. The teaser shows the hinges of the handset and Oppo AI Pen support. At last, the Find N6 is showcased in all colour options with “Ultra Flat. Ultra Flexible. Ultra Powerful.” tags.
Oppo Find N6: What to expect
The Oppo Find N6 is expected to feature an 8.12-inch 2K LTPO inner display and a 6.62-inch cover display, similar to its predecessor, Find N5. The upcoming device could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage in the Find N5.
The new foldable handset will boast a 200MP Hasselblad quad rear camera setup compared to a 50MP triple rear camera module in Find N5.
The Find N6 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support compared to a 5,600mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support in the Find N5.
The new foldable device will come with Oppo AI Pen support.
Oppo Watch X3
Alongside the Oppo Find N6, the Chinese phone maker has confirmed the launch of the Oppo Watch X3 smartwatch. It will feature a rounddial and run ColorOS. The wearable is said to include a USB Type-C charging support.