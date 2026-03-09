ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Find N6 Set To Launch Globally On March 17: Here’s What We Know So Far

Hyderabad: Oppo has announced the launch date of the Find N6 for the global markets. The device will be introduced on March 17, 2026, at 4:30 PM IST (7 PM GMT+8) in Oppo Campus in Dongguan, China. It is the direct successor of the Find N5, which was launched in February 2025. The Find N6 is said to be “Ultra Flat”, “Ultra Flexible”, and “Ultra Powerful”. Oppo has teased the upcoming book-style foldable smartphone, which will feature a new-generation titanium alloy dome hinge, offering a creaseless display experience. Along with this, the foldable handset will also support stylus output, utilising the Oppo AI Pen as an accessory.

What was shown in the teaser?

According to the official teaser shared by Oppo, the Find N6 will feature Titanium Flexion Hinge 3D Liquid Printing. It is an advanced manufacturing technique, which was primarily used in the Oppo Find N5 foldable device, to create incredibly thin, light, and durable hinges.

The teaser shows that the upcoming device can fold up to 600,000 times, with tags “Built to last” highlighting its durability. Moving a bit forward, the teaser showcases a fully opened Find N6 floating in the air with almost no creases in the middle of the foldable display. The tags “Zero-Feel Crease. Stay Flat.” highlight its creaseless display.

Moreover, the Oppo Find N6 will be available in Orange and Titanium colours, even though the official names are not yet out.

It will feature a 200MP Hasselblad Ultra-Clear rear camera setup located at the centre of the back panel. Looking at the teaser, the new book-style foldable device will feature a quad-rear camera configuration. The teaser shows the hinges of the handset and Oppo AI Pen support. At last, the Find N6 is showcased in all colour options with “Ultra Flat. Ultra Flexible. Ultra Powerful.” tags.