Oppo F35 And F35 Pro 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs And 8,000mAh Battery Capacity
Oppo has launched the F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G smartphones in India. The phones come in three attractive colours.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its F Series, by launching the F35 Series in India. The range includes F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G smartphone models.
Both handsets feature AMOLED flexible displays, MediaTek Dimensity chipsets, 50MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8,000mAh battery.
In India, the Oppo F35 Series sits alongside other smartphones in the lineup, including the F33 Pro 5G. F33 5G, F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G, F29 Pro 5G, F29 5G, F27 5G, and F27 Pro+ 5G.
Make room for the ultimate group selfie. 📸 Own the OPPO F35 Series 5G at just ₹2,555/month for OPPO F35 Pro 5G and ₹2,599/month for OPPO F35 5G. Click the link below to pre-order now! https://t.co/0oMpk0G97o #OPPOF35Series #GroupSelfieExpert #10YearsofFSeries https://t.co/DTPGmy79gz— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 5, 2026
Oppo F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G: Price and availability
The Oppo F35 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 42,999. It is offered in Wave Blue, Mist Pink, and Titanium Grey colours.
The Oppo F35 Pro 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 49,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It is offered in Wave Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Brown colours.
The Oppo F35 Series will go on sale in India later this month via company's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.
As part of launch offers, Oppo provides a 10 per cent instant bank discount and a 10 per cent exchange bonus to customers.
|Model
|RAM + Storage
|Price
|Oppo F35 5G
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 38,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 42,999
|Oppo F35 Pro 5G
|6GB + 128GB
|Rs 45,999
|8GB + 128GB
|Rs 49,999
|8GB + 256GB
|Rs 54,999
(This is a developing article.)