ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo F35 And F35 Pro 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs And 8,000mAh Battery Capacity

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its F Series, by launching the F35 Series in India. The range includes F35 5G and F35 Pro 5G smartphone models.

In India, the Oppo F35 Series sits alongside other smartphones in the lineup, including the F33 Pro 5G. F33 5G, F31 Pro+ 5G, F31 Pro 5G, F31 5G, F29 Pro 5G, F29 5G, F27 5G, and F27 Pro+ 5G.

The Oppo F35 5G comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 42,999. It is offered in Wave Blue, Mist Pink, and Titanium Grey colours.

The Oppo F35 Pro 5G comes in three RAM and storage options. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 45,999, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 49,999, and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 54,999. It is offered in Wave Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Twilight Brown colours.

The Oppo F35 Series will go on sale in India later this month via company's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

As part of launch offers, Oppo provides a 10 per cent instant bank discount and a 10 per cent exchange bonus to customers.

Model RAM + Storage Price Oppo F35 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs 38,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 42,999 Oppo F35 Pro 5G 6GB + 128GB Rs 45,999 8GB + 128GB Rs 49,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 54,999

(This is a developing article.)