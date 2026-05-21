ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro With 54-Hour Battery And 55dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Availability

The Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is priced at Rs 4,999. It is offered in two colour options — Matte Black and Pearl White. The earphones are currently available for pre-order via the Oppo India online store, with first sale starting on May 28, 2026.

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its Enco lineup and launched its latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Enco Air 5 Pro, in India. It features 12mm titanium-coated drivers, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, up to 40,000Hz frequency range, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, up to 10 metres of wireless range, up to 54 hours of battery life with case, and more.

Oppo Enco Air 5 Pro is equipped with 12mm titanium-coated drivers, one per earbud, with a sensitivity rating of 122dB at 1kHz. The earbuds support a wide frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz and are compatible with AAC, SBC, and LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio codecs, catering to both standard and high-resolution audio playback.

Active noise cancellation reaches up to 55dB, with users able to switch between ANC on, adaptive, transparency, and ANC off modes depending on their environment.

It features Bluetooth 6.0 that offers a wireless range of up to 10 metres. The earbuds come with a three-microphone setup with call noise cancellation, designed to suppress environmental sounds during voice calls. Navigation is handled via tap controls, allowing users to play and pause media with a simple tap.

Each earbud houses a 62mAh battery. The charging case carries a 530mAh cell. With ANC disabled and the AAC codec in use at 50 per cent volume, Oppo claims the new TWS to have up to 13 hours of playback per charge and up to 54 hours in total with the case. Switching to the LHDC codec drops the charge figures to 10.5 hours and 39 hours respectively.

Each earbud of the Enco Air 5 Pro measures 30.91 in length, 17.06 in width, and 19.93mm in height and weighs approximately 4.4 grams. When measured with the charging case, the Enco Air 5 Pro has a dimension of 63.37mm × 50.03mm × 24.74mm and weighs around 43 grams.