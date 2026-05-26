Oppo A6c With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6c comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. It is available in Feather White and Stone Brown colours.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its budget A Series in India, by launching the A6c. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.
Oppo A6c: Price and availability
The Oppo A6c comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Feather White and Stone Brown colours.
The Oppo A6c is currently available for sale via Oppo’s official website in India.
|Variant
|Price
|Colours
|Available on
|4GB + 64GB
|Rs 13,999
|Feather White | Stone Brown
|Oppo's official website
|4GB + 128GB
|Rs 16,999
Oppo A6c: Specifications
The Oppo A6c measures 166.48mm in length, 78.23mm in width, and 8.95mm in thickness. It weighs 215 grams. The handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570 x 720 pixels) resolution LCD display with 120Hz of refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, 8-bit colour depth, 256 PPI pixel density, and more. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with Mali-G57@850MHz GPU. The CPU is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The new OPPO A6c is now available to buy - 4+ 64GB at ₹13,999 and 4 +128GB at ₹16,999. Featuring a massive 6 years durable 7000mAh Large Battery and 36 months fluency protection.— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) May 25, 2026
Buy now - https://t.co/cgUCMl8bJp#OPPOA6c #BuiltforQuality #7000mAhLargeBattery pic.twitter.com/DVJLwBJhq9
It boasts a 13MP rear main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 81-degree Field of View (FOV). The device has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree FOV.
With regard to shooting modes, the handset includes Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Sticker for both rear and front cameras, while the rear also receives Time-Lapse, Hi-Res, Google Lens, and Pro.
It has a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support and reverse wired charging. The device includes WiFi 5, 802.11a/b/g/n, WiFi Display, WLAN Tethering, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and other features for connectivity and location technology.
It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.
|Features
|Details
|Display
|120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
|Processor
|Unisoc T7250
|RAM and storage
|4GB + 64GB
|4GB + 128GB
|Rear camera
|13MP (main)
|Front camera
|5MP
|Battery
|7,000mAh
|Charging capacity
|15 (wired) | reverse charging support
|IP rating
|IP64
|Operating System (OS)
|ColorOS 15