ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo A6c With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its budget A Series in India, by launching the A6c. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Oppo A6c: Price and availability

The Oppo A6c comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Feather White and Stone Brown colours.

The Oppo A6c is currently available for sale via Oppo’s official website in India.