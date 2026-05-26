ETV Bharat / technology

Oppo A6c With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6c comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. It is available in Feather White and Stone Brown colours.

Oppo A6c With 120Hz LCD Display, Unisoc T7250 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo A6c launched in India. (Image Credit: Oppo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Oppo has expanded its budget A Series in India, by launching the A6c. It features a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, a Unisoc T7250 chipset, 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, a 13MP rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The handset runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 out of the box.

Oppo A6c: Price and availability

The Oppo A6c comes in two RAM and storage configurations. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 16,999. It is offered in Feather White and Stone Brown colours.

The Oppo A6c is currently available for sale via Oppo’s official website in India.

VariantPriceColoursAvailable on
4GB + 64GBRs 13,999Feather White | Stone BrownOppo's official website
4GB + 128GBRs 16,999

Oppo A6c: Specifications

The Oppo A6c measures 166.48mm in length, 78.23mm in width, and 8.95mm in thickness. It weighs 215 grams. The handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ (1,570 x 720 pixels) resolution LCD display with 120Hz of refresh rate, 900 nits of peak brightness, 8-bit colour depth, 256 PPI pixel density, and more. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor with Mali-G57@850MHz GPU. The CPU is paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It boasts a 13MP rear main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 81-degree Field of View (FOV). The device has a 5MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 77-degree FOV.

With regard to shooting modes, the handset includes Photo, Video, Portrait, Night, Panorama, Sticker for both rear and front cameras, while the rear also receives Time-Lapse, Hi-Res, Google Lens, and Pro.

It has a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support and reverse wired charging. The device includes WiFi 5, 802.11a/b/g/n, WiFi Display, WLAN Tethering, Bluetooth 5.2, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and other features for connectivity and location technology.

It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phone runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.75-inch HD+ LCD
ProcessorUnisoc T7250
RAM and storage4GB + 64GB
4GB + 128GB
Rear camera13MP (main)
Front camera5MP
Battery7,000mAh
Charging capacity15 (wired) | reverse charging support
IP ratingIP64
Operating System (OS)ColorOS 15
Also Read: Oppo Launches A6s 5G in India With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display: Price, Specifications, Offers

TAGGED:

OPPO A6C PRICE
OPPO A6C AVAILABILITY
OPPO A6C SPECIFICATIONS
OPPO
OPPO A6C

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.