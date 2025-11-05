EV Charging Infrastructure Expands, But Operational Challenges Persist
India is rapidly expanding its EV charging infrastructure, but operational inefficiencies and underutilisation threaten sustainable transport goals.
Published : November 5, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
By: S Sivakumar
Chennai: Finding an electric vehicle (EV) charging station was a treasure hunt till some time back. However, as the electric vehicles gain more popularity, currently sitting at 50 lakh in the country, the EV charging station scenario has changed a lot, and one can easily find EV charging stations in major cities. There are around 1300 EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu, and plans are afoot to set up 500 more. Going forward, EV charging stations will be installed in large numbers on highways to help EV drivers cover long distances.
“The union government has set a target of setting up 1 lakh public charging stations across the country by 2030," Public transport and electric vehicle expert Valavan Amuthan said to ETV Bharat.
He added that there were about 23,700 public charging stations in India till the middle of last year. Under the FAME 2 scheme, the central government allocated Rs 1000 crore to improve the charging system in India.
“Accordingly, more charging stations were set up in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. To further expand this, the central government has set a target of setting up one lakh public charging stations across India by 2030,” he said.
EV charging stations are increasing in line with the increase in electric vehicles. Over a period of time, various changes have been brought in the speed, shape, size, and experience of charging.
Charging stations, which were previously seen as just electricity stations, are now turning into commercial centres where one can enjoy coffee, snacks, and WiFi connectivity. These are also places where the drivers can rest for a while and even interact socially. Moreover, shopping malls, corporate offices, and fuel stations are also gradually being connected to EV charging stations.
However, certain problems persist with the operations of these EV charging stations, as many of them are either not operational or are underutilised. Even in metropolitan cities, the utilisation of charging stations is extremely low. According to last year's S&P Global report, the utilisation of EV charging stations in the country stands at 5 per cent.
|Also read: Breakthrough In EV Charging: Compact, Transformer-Free Megawatt Converters Enable Ultra-Fast Charging
Furthermore, there are issues related to permissions for installing new charging stations, delays in connecting to the mini-grid and a lack of administrative cooperation that are testing the credibility of the e-charging regime. While one can come across these stations with ease in some cities, they are still rare on the highways and in rural areas.
Experts say that the mere introduction of electric buses for public transport does not completely solve the problem, as the maintenance, connectivity, and reliability need to be ensured.
The same philosophy applies to EV charging systems, as technical failure of chargers erodes passenger confidence and unreliable bus service not only dampens public sentiment but also discourages the use of electric vehicles.
Experts believe that, therefore, it is important for the public transport companies and electric bus projects to monitor charger uptime, compatibility, grid support, and scheduled maintenance as key monitoring parameters.
Recently, there have been allegations that most of the recharging stations in Delhi are not operational. Although the number of EV charging stations has increased, they lag in terms of performance.
The main problems are a lack of maintenance, non-compliance with standards, problems with electrical connections, and unsafe installation of charging points.
Also, some e-charging stations follow old charging standards and are not compatible with the new models of vehicles. At some places, power shortages and transformer overload have affected charging facilities.
There are allegations that the government is focusing on the number of charging stations while ignoring their operational aspect. This is eroding the trust of electric vehicle users and commuters, besides becoming an obstacle to the growth of electric vehicles.
"In the current situation where the use of electric vehicles is increasing, we need to increase the number of charging stations not only in metropolitan cities but also in rural areas on highways and ensure their functioning. Only then will the confidence of the people increase, and green travel will become a reality,” said Amuthan.