EV Charging Infrastructure Expands, But Operational Challenges Persist

By: S Sivakumar

Chennai: Finding an electric vehicle (EV) charging station was a treasure hunt till some time back. However, as the electric vehicles gain more popularity, currently sitting at 50 lakh in the country, the EV charging station scenario has changed a lot, and one can easily find EV charging stations in major cities. There are around 1300 EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu, and plans are afoot to set up 500 more. Going forward, EV charging stations will be installed in large numbers on highways to help EV drivers cover long distances.

“The union government has set a target of setting up 1 lakh public charging stations across the country by 2030," Public transport and electric vehicle expert Valavan Amuthan said to ETV Bharat.

He added that there were about 23,700 public charging stations in India till the middle of last year. Under the FAME 2 scheme, the central government allocated Rs 1000 crore to improve the charging system in India.

“Accordingly, more charging stations were set up in states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. To further expand this, the central government has set a target of setting up one lakh public charging stations across India by 2030,” he said.

In picture: EV Charging Station set up by Ather for its Electric Scooters (ETV Bharat)

EV charging stations are increasing in line with the increase in electric vehicles. Over a period of time, various changes have been brought in the speed, shape, size, and experience of charging.

Charging stations, which were previously seen as just electricity stations, are now turning into commercial centres where one can enjoy coffee, snacks, and WiFi connectivity. These are also places where the drivers can rest for a while and even interact socially. Moreover, shopping malls, corporate offices, and fuel stations are also gradually being connected to EV charging stations.

However, certain problems persist with the operations of these EV charging stations, as many of them are either not operational or are underutilised. Even in metropolitan cities, the utilisation of charging stations is extremely low. According to last year's S&P Global report, the utilisation of EV charging stations in the country stands at 5 per cent.