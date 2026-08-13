ETV Bharat / technology

North Korean Hackers Use Fake Job Offers And Windows Bug To Attack Defence Firms

Hyderabad: Lazarus (or Lazarus Group), a hacking group linked to North Korea, is tricking people with fake job offers to break into computers, mainly at defence companies. According to cybersecurity researchers at Check Point — a cybersecurity firm — the hackers are also using a secret weakness in Windows that nobody knew about until now.

The attack is part of a long-running scheme called Operation Dream Job. In this, hackers pretend to be job recruiters from big, well-known companies. They offer people exciting job opportunities to trick them into downloading harmful files. One fake document even used a real job description from Lockheed Martin, a major defence firm.

Check Point notes that initially, it could not figure out exactly how the hackers got in touch with their victims. However, when the firm tracked past cyber attacks occurred in Operation Dream Job, they found out that Lazarus' hackers likely reached out via professional networking websites like LinkedIn or messaging apps.

The researchers said that hackers pose as recruiters who provide "enticing job opportunities". Ultimately, they direct their victims to download malicious files.

How the Windows bug gives hackers full control?

Researchers found two different ways the hackers were breaking in. In the first method, a victim is convinced to download a locked ZIP file. Inside, there are three things: a genuine, trusted PDF viewer program, a malicious file hidden alongside it, and a secret payload disguised as a PDF.

Check Point's researchers explained, "When the victim launches the executable, the malicious DLL libmupdf.dll is loaded via DLL sideloading. The DLL extracts a decoy PDF document from the encrypted payload and displays it to the user, while simultaneously extracting, decrypting, and executing an embedded payload directly in memory."

Once this happens, harmful software called MISTPEN starts running quietly in the background. It studies the infected computer and downloads more harmful tools.

One of these tools uses a bug called CVE-2026-68820, found in a core part of Windows called the AFD.sys driver. This bug lets the hackers take full control of the computer, as system administrator. With that access, hackers install FudModule, a tool built to switch off security software so it cannot catch them.

Check Point tested this attack on a fully updated Windows 11 computer and confirmed the bug was real and unknown to Microsoft. It had already been used in cyber attacks since early July 2026. The cybersecurity firm told Microsoft about the bug, and the tech giant fixed it on August 11, 2026 as part of its usual monthly update.

Trojanised PDF viewer

Researchers also found a second method used since July. It looks similar to an earlier Lazarus campaign reported by security firm ESET in 2025.

In this version, the hackers sent fake job offers while pretending to be Enveil, a real privacy technology company. They told victims to download a programme called SecurityPDF, which looks like a normal PDF reader but has been secretly altered.

When someone opens a specially made PDF file using SecurityPDF, it quietly installs a backdoor called Troy. This gives the hackers remote access to the victim's computer.