'Operating As Usual': OnePlus India CEO Denies Shutdown Rumours

Notably, the report claimed that OnePlus was being “wound down and put on life support” and emphasised the signs that point towards the brand heading towards an imminent dismantling down the line while it continues to launch new devices in the near future, including the upcoming arrival of the OnePlus 16. The report compiled various points that hint towards an uncertain future for OnePlus, which include:

While the executive refuted the claims made by Android Headlines' investigation, he didn't comment on the specific observations made by the investigation or whether they have any effect on the brand's operations and existence in the future.

Reacting to the report, Robin Liu said, "Recent unverified reports claiming OnePlus is shutting down are false. OnePlus India's business operations continue as normal. We urge all stakeholders to verify information from official sources before sharing unsubstantiated claims."

This comes after an Android Headlines report claimed that OnePlus is being quietly dismantled by parent company OPPO due to years of declining sales, failed market strategies, and shrinking global relevance. The report credited sharp collapses in India, China, Europe, and North America, leading to office closures, gutted regional teams, cancelled products, and abandoned carrier partnerships as signs of the imminent shutdown of the brand.

Hyderabad: OnePlus India CEO Robin Liu has dismissed the report suggesting that the brand is planning to shut down. "We're operating as usual and will continue to do so," the executive wrote on X, putting a stop to panic among OnePlus loyalists.

Declining Shipments and Market Share: The report highlighted that OnePlus experienced a significant downturn in its global market performance. In 2024, the company shipped approximately 17 million smartphones, but that number dropped by over 20 per cent to between 13 and 14 million units. While parent company OPPO Group saw a modest growth of 2.8 per cent, OnePlus' decline was attributed to its inability to perform, dragging down OPPO's overall performance. Usually, sub-brands that shrink while the parent grows are either absorbed or shut down.

Poor Performance in Core Markets: In India, the brand failed to perform as expected and saw a decline of around 36 per cent as its market share dropped from 6.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent. The fall in the premium segment was more drastic as the brand saw its share fall from 21 per cent to 6 per cent, marking a decline of around 71 per cent in one year. In China, OnePlus couldn't beat Xiaomi's 3 per cent share and fell from 2 per cent share to 1.6 per cent, marking a decline of 20 per cent. North America and Western Europe no longer provide volume, brand halo, or premium pricing power to the brand, claimed the report.

In picture: The OnePlus Open foldable phone (Image Credits: OnePlus)

Operational Cuts and Restructuring: The report also cited the brand's office closures and team restructuring as a possible sign of imminent shutdown. OnePlus' US headquarters in Dallas in March 2024 was closed without announcement, leaving a minimal presence in North America, the report said, adding that European operations were similarly reduced, with teams in key markets disappearing quietly. Since it also ended its partnership with T-Mobile in the US, OnePlus phones are now unlocked-only in a market where carriers drive sales.

Marketing and Product Launches: The report also highlighted a cut in OnePlus' marketing efforts and product launches. It also highlighted product cancellations, such as the OnePlus Open 2 foldable, as well as the OnePlus 15s, a compact flagship that is supposed to succeed the OnePlus 13s.

Financial Interventions from OPPO: The parent company, OPPO, invested $14 billion in OnePlus in December 2022, intending to save the brand, but failed to reverse the decline, leading to further operational cuts.

Left - OnePlus Nord CE 5 | Right - OnePlus Nord 5 (Image Credits: OnePlus)

The report highlighted historical context and industry trends that suggested the unfortunate outcome. It said that the trajectory of OnePlus mirrors that of other smartphone brands like Nokia, BlackBerry, HTC, and LG, which have similarly faced decline after failing to adapt to market pressures and competition from industry giants.

However, since the OnePlus India CEO himself has assured the current state of the brand in India, the fans do not need to worry, at least for now.