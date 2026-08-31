ETV Bharat / technology

OpenClaw 2.0 Released As The Open-Source AI Assistant's Biggest Update Yet

Hyderabad: OpenClaw has released OpenClaw 2.0, its biggest update ever in the open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant's history. It was built by 933 contributors, including 569 first-time contributors, and includes more than 16,000 pull requests.

According to the blog post, the update affects nearly every part of OpenClaw, including installation, messaging, memory, skills, models, automations, the browser and native apps, plugins, security, and many smaller fixes. The team began by trying to make installation simpler and rebuild the browser app properly; however, doing so meant cleaning up the rest of OpenClaw, leading to the current update.

Is OpenClaw 2.0 ready to use?

OpenClaw 2.0 is said to be ready for use for single-operator and single-team deployments, but not for multi-tenant products. Shared cloud sessions and other multiplayer features are explicitly described as convenience controls, not security or tenant-isolation boundaries.

Why did the deployment take two months?

OpenClaw explains that before the release, the AI assistant had shipped 106 updates in 230 days, most just a day or two apart. The platform said it went almost seven weeks without a release was unusual. While the release pace slowed, development is said to actually speed up, as the team grew and outgrew both OpenClaw's foundation and its shipping process. Rather than rush out a release built on old foundations, the team reworked both at once and took the extra time to make sure existing users' setups would not break.

Setup now starts from what you already have

Installation was the first area the team wanted to fix. OpenClaw 2.0's guided setup now searches for AI access already on the users' machine. It can reuse verified Codex, ChatGPT or Claude CLI sign-ins, accept an API key, run a provider sign-in, or detect installed Ollama and LM Studio models.

Much of the earlier configuration has been cut or simplified, and the rest has been moved out of the initial setup process entirely. This lets people begin their first conversations more quickly, and finish setting up their Claw simply by talking to it. Crucially, OpenClaw verifies the chosen model can actually answer before saving the model and credentials. Fresh OpenAI setups are by default set to run on GPT-5.6 models, while local setups now use a managed llama-server, with Gemma 4 as the RAM-gated default model, and the context window limit has been raised from 8K (OpenClaw 1.0) to 64K.

Much of the older configuration has been cut or simplified, with the rest moved out of initial setup entirely, so users can begin their first conversation faster and finish configuring their Claw simply by talking to it.