OpenClaw 2.0 Released As The Open-Source AI Assistant's Biggest Update Yet
OpenClaw has launched its largest-ever update, rebuilding installation, the browser app and storage, while adding shared cloud sessions and a clear guide to what's production-ready.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenClaw has released OpenClaw 2.0, its biggest update ever in the open-source Artificial Intelligence (AI) assistant's history. It was built by 933 contributors, including 569 first-time contributors, and includes more than 16,000 pull requests.
According to the blog post, the update affects nearly every part of OpenClaw, including installation, messaging, memory, skills, models, automations, the browser and native apps, plugins, security, and many smaller fixes. The team began by trying to make installation simpler and rebuild the browser app properly; however, doing so meant cleaning up the rest of OpenClaw, leading to the current update.
Is OpenClaw 2.0 ready to use?
OpenClaw 2.0 is said to be ready for use for single-operator and single-team deployments, but not for multi-tenant products. Shared cloud sessions and other multiplayer features are explicitly described as convenience controls, not security or tenant-isolation boundaries.
OpenClaw 2.0 has arrivedhttps://t.co/52iWXJQvCy— OpenClaw🦞 (@openclaw) August 31, 2026
Why did the deployment take two months?
OpenClaw explains that before the release, the AI assistant had shipped 106 updates in 230 days, most just a day or two apart. The platform said it went almost seven weeks without a release was unusual. While the release pace slowed, development is said to actually speed up, as the team grew and outgrew both OpenClaw's foundation and its shipping process. Rather than rush out a release built on old foundations, the team reworked both at once and took the extra time to make sure existing users' setups would not break.
Setup now starts from what you already have
Installation was the first area the team wanted to fix. OpenClaw 2.0's guided setup now searches for AI access already on the users' machine. It can reuse verified Codex, ChatGPT or Claude CLI sign-ins, accept an API key, run a provider sign-in, or detect installed Ollama and LM Studio models.
🚨 The wait is almost over! https://t.co/zplX8f91yi— OpenClaw🦞 (@openclaw) August 30, 2026
Much of the earlier configuration has been cut or simplified, and the rest has been moved out of the initial setup process entirely. This lets people begin their first conversations more quickly, and finish setting up their Claw simply by talking to it. Crucially, OpenClaw verifies the chosen model can actually answer before saving the model and credentials. Fresh OpenAI setups are by default set to run on GPT-5.6 models, while local setups now use a managed llama-server, with Gemma 4 as the RAM-gated default model, and the context window limit has been raised from 8K (OpenClaw 1.0) to 64K.
Much of the older configuration has been cut or simplified, with the rest moved out of initial setup entirely, so users can begin their first conversation faster and finish configuring their Claw simply by talking to it.
A rebuilt browser app
Since the browser app is where most people first meet OpenClaw, the AI assistant has been rebuilt as a first-class experience by changing its Control User Interface (Control UI) — the browser-based user dashboard — by putting conversations at the centre with files, approvals, and live work alongside the chat.
OpenClaw says the platform is more efficient. In a simulated test with a mocked Gateway and 50ms latency, JavaScript network requests fell from 140 to 45, and startup time dropped from roughly 1.6 seconds to 575ms.
New docked panels include a workplace file editor, a git -backed Changes panel with pull-request status and CI summaries, a browser panel with element inspection and screenshot annotation, and a full-screen web terminal. The limits are stated clearly: the file editor cannot create or delete files, the Changes panel is read-only, and creating a pull request hands off to GitHub rather than completing inside OpenClaw.
Storage has moved to SQLite
Sessions and transcripts now live in SQLite rather than the flat files. This is not a free change: rolling back to an older release requires first restoring archived legacy transcript artefacts, and any sessions created after the migration will not appear on older releases. The OpenClaw team recommends taking a verified backup before upgrading.
How can a simple setup grow?
A Claw does not need to be complicated to be useful. For instance, a simple setup might have it watch an inbox for a child's school emails and send a message on Telegram whenever something important comes up, such as homework or an upcoming event. That kind of task uses just one inbox, looks for a few key things, and sends alerts to one place, but it is already genuinely useful.
From there, tasks can grow to cover more without becoming harder to manage. For example, if a family member sends a message asking about something bought earlier, such as which iPad was chosen for a parent, a user does not need to search through their own email. They can simply tell their Claw about the message and ask it to find the answer and reply, and the Claw takes care of it.
The same pattern showed up within the OpenClaw team itself while building this release. As staff relied more on their Claws for work, they wanted to share tasks, work together on them, and sometimes hand them off completely. Previously, there was no way to bring another team member into a task without losing the context the Claw had already built up. However, the new shared cloud sessions have changed that, turning OpenClaw into a genuine multiplayer tool. The team now uses this to build OpenClaw itself, allowing the right person to join live work or take it over with full context kept intact.
The bigger picture
An OpenClaw setup can start with just one useful task and grow as far as a user wants, whether that means covering more parts of daily life and work, or becoming something shared with family or a team. According to the team, this changes the relationship people have with software. Instead of being handed something built elsewhere that they simply have to accept, users can shape it around their own needs and genuinely own it.
The team was clear that they are not selling a product, and are not asking users to place their trust in one company, one model, or one AI provider. OpenClaw remains open source and belongs to the people who use it and help build it. The team has invited people try it, help build it, and hold them accountable whenever something goes wrong.