ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI's First Hardware Could Be A ChatGPT-Powered Earpiece, Launching In 2026

Hyderabad: Sam Altman-led OpenAI wants to make an audio-based AI-powered device where voice interaction with ChatGPT would be the primary interface. For this, it is working with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, known for his work on iPhone, iPod, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, iMac, and MacBook.

While earlier reports suggested the screen-less device to be glasses, a smart speaker, or a pen-style device, a fresh leak narrows it down to an earpiece. The device is expected to work like an active assistant that is aware of the user's surroundings to provide contextual responses.

According to tipsters Smart Pikachu on X (formerly Twitter), the new device is code-named "Sweetpea" and will resemble the shape of eggstone. The hardware design is reported to be "unique, unseen before", with the main body featuring a metallic build.

Inside the eggstone, there are said to be two removable pills that would rest behind the ear. As per the report, the device will be powered by a 2nm smartphone-style chip, which could possibly be an Exynos processor. Additionally, the OpenAI device could feature a custom chip to enable Siri commands for iPhone actions.