OpenAI's First Hardware Could Be A ChatGPT-Powered Earpiece, Launching In 2026
Details of OpenAI's upcoming voice-first AI device have emerged, revealing an earpiece-like design. It is expected to be powered by the company's next-gen audio models.
Published : January 14, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: Sam Altman-led OpenAI wants to make an audio-based AI-powered device where voice interaction with ChatGPT would be the primary interface. For this, it is working with ex-Apple designer Jony Ive, known for his work on iPhone, iPod, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, iMac, and MacBook.
While earlier reports suggested the screen-less device to be glasses, a smart speaker, or a pen-style device, a fresh leak narrows it down to an earpiece. The device is expected to work like an active assistant that is aware of the user's surroundings to provide contextual responses.
According to tipsters Smart Pikachu on X (formerly Twitter), the new device is code-named "Sweetpea" and will resemble the shape of eggstone. The hardware design is reported to be "unique, unseen before", with the main body featuring a metallic build.
Inside the eggstone, there are said to be two removable pills that would rest behind the ear. As per the report, the device will be powered by a 2nm smartphone-style chip, which could possibly be an Exynos processor. Additionally, the OpenAI device could feature a custom chip to enable Siri commands for iPhone actions.
The tipster claims that the price of the parts that make up an electronics device—better known as the bill of materials (BOM)—will be “very high” as the material and components used to make the device will be closer to those of a phone.
Hearing fresh detail on Openai "To-go" hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is "Sweetpea"— 智慧皮卡丘 Smart Pikachu (Weibo) (@zhihuipikachu) January 12, 2026
On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeF
As per the report, the device will be made by Foxconn, and the manufacturer has been told to prepare for a total of five devices by Q4 2028, meaning OpenAI still plans other devices like smart glasses and a home speaker, but it is starting off with an AirPod-like device, probably due to the popularity of wearable audio devices.
OpenAI reportedly plans to release the ChatGPT device somewhere around September 2026, with a volume projection of about 40 million to 50 million for the first year.
The release window aligns with the company's upgraded audio AI models, scheduled for release in early 2026, which will feature more natural speech, simultaneous speaking capabilities, and improved ability to handle interruptions, ultimately making it a more effective overall audio companion. The upcoming OpenAI device could become a showcase for the capabilities of these audio models.