OpenAI Working On AI-Agent Smartphone With MediaTek, Qualcomm And Luxshare
OpenAI is developing an AI-first smartphone in partnership with MediaTek, Qualcomm and Luxshare, with mass production targeted for 2028, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI is developing a smartphone built around AI agents, according to a post on X by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst said the San Francisco-based AI company is working with MediaTek and Qualcomm to develop chipsets, while Luxshare would serve as the exclusive partner for system co-design and manufacturing. Kuo said mass production of the AI phone could begin in 2028, with component specifications and suppliers expected to be finalised by late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.
OpenAI’s partnership with MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Luxshare highlights a fundamental rethink of the smartphone’s role in humans’ lives. Rather than offering a collection of apps, the AI-agent model would help users complete tasks directly, shifting the device’s core purpose from a software platform to an intelligent personal assistant.
Two recent signals that align with my view:— 郭明錤｜Ming-Chi Kuo (@mingchikuo) April 28, 2026
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman @samahttps://t.co/xBPmuLuDsy
" ...to seriously rethink how operating systems and user interfaces are designed... there should be a protocol that is equally usable by people and agents."
geekpark @GeekParkHQ… https://t.co/wtumZ4WIKz
Why would OpenAI make an AI phone?
Kuo outlined three reasons: “Only by fully controlling both the operating system and hardware can OpenAI deliver a comprehensive AI agent service”. The smartphone is the only device that captures a user’s full real-time context, which is critical for AI inference. Smartphones will remain the dominant consumer device category.
On-device and cloud AI working together
According to Kuo, the AI device would use tightly integrated on-device and cloud AI. Processors would prioritise power efficiency, memory hierarchy management, and lightweight model execution for continuous contextual awareness. More demanding tasks would be offloaded to the cloud.
Supply chain and business model
Kuo said OpenAI’s advantages include its consumer brand, user data, and leading AI models. The company may bundle hardware with subscriptions and build a new developer ecosystem around AI agents.
Why is Luxshare’s role crucial?
As the exclusive partner for system co-design and manufacturing, Luxshare would give OpenAI an experienced producer of high-end consumer electronics. For Luxshare, long dependent on Apple, the project offers a foothold in next-generation smartphones.
MediaTek and Qualcomm could benefit from long-term demand. If the device targets the high-end segment, which ships 300 to 400 million units annually, replacement cycles could drive revenue growth.