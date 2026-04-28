ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Working On AI-Agent Smartphone With MediaTek, Qualcomm And Luxshare

Hyderabad: OpenAI is developing a smartphone built around AI agents, according to a post on X by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst said the San Francisco-based AI company is working with MediaTek and Qualcomm to develop chipsets, while Luxshare would serve as the exclusive partner for system co-design and manufacturing. Kuo said mass production of the AI phone could begin in 2028, with component specifications and suppliers expected to be finalised by late 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

OpenAI’s partnership with MediaTek, Qualcomm, and Luxshare highlights a fundamental rethink of the smartphone’s role in humans’ lives. Rather than offering a collection of apps, the AI-agent model would help users complete tasks directly, shifting the device’s core purpose from a software platform to an intelligent personal assistant.

Why would OpenAI make an AI phone?

Kuo outlined three reasons: “Only by fully controlling both the operating system and hardware can OpenAI deliver a comprehensive AI agent service”. The smartphone is the only device that captures a user’s full real-time context, which is critical for AI inference. Smartphones will remain the dominant consumer device category.

On-device and cloud AI working together