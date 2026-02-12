ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Deep Research with New Controls, Connected Apps, and Improved Viewing Experience

The latest version of the Deep Research tool is currently available for Pro users, accessible with up to 100 queries per month. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has updated the Deep Research tool available in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. Designed to help users conduct multi‑step research on complex topics, the Deep Research tool now comes with more controls and a new full‑screen report viewer. OpenAI has also updated the GPT‑5.2 Instant AI model, which is now more balanced, grounded, and contextually appropriate. The Deep Research tool was first introduced in February 2025.

Deep Research Tool in ChatGPT: Availability

OpenAI notes that the Deep Research tool requires significant computational power. The latest version is currently available for Pro users, who can access it with up to 100 queries per month. Plus, Team and Enterprise users will gain access next.

The company is working to provide access in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area. Paid users will soon receive a faster and more optimised version of the tool with higher usage limits.

Research from Specific Websites

Previously, users had to manually enter prompts to restrict searches to desired websites, but results often included information from other sources, reducing credibility.

The update now allows users to add preferred websites or domains directly via the built‑in option Sites > Manage sites. Users can: