OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Deep Research with New Controls, Connected Apps, and Improved Viewing Experience
OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT Deep Research with site controls, connected apps, editable research plans, improved report viewing, and a GPT‑5.2 Instant model update.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has updated the Deep Research tool available in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. Designed to help users conduct multi‑step research on complex topics, the Deep Research tool now comes with more controls and a new full‑screen report viewer. OpenAI has also updated the GPT‑5.2 Instant AI model, which is now more balanced, grounded, and contextually appropriate. The Deep Research tool was first introduced in February 2025.
Deep Research Tool in ChatGPT: Availability
OpenAI notes that the Deep Research tool requires significant computational power. The latest version is currently available for Pro users, who can access it with up to 100 queries per month. Plus, Team and Enterprise users will gain access next.
The company is working to provide access in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the European Economic Area. Paid users will soon receive a faster and more optimised version of the tool with higher usage limits.
Research from Specific Websites
Previously, users had to manually enter prompts to restrict searches to desired websites, but results often included information from other sources, reducing credibility.
The update now allows users to add preferred websites or domains directly via the built‑in option Sites > Manage sites. Users can:
- Limit completely: restrict searches only to specified sites.
- Prioritise: give preference to desired sites while still allowing searches elsewhere if required.
This makes research more focused and reliable without repeated manual prompts.
Deep research in ChatGPT is now powered by GPT-5.2.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 10, 2026
Rolling out starting today with more improvements. pic.twitter.com/LdgoWlucuE
Connected Apps Integration
Earlier, Deep Research relied solely on web searches and could not use private data sources such as Google Drive or SharePoint unless uploaded manually. With the update, users can now integrate apps as trusted sources in read‑only mode, improving accuracy and convenience.
Research Plan Editing
Previously, the AI automatically created a research plan, and users could not edit it mid‑process. Now, users can review and adjust the plan before research begins. They can also monitor progress in real time, ask follow‑up questions, and add new sources during the process.
Improved Viewing Experience
Reports were earlier displayed within the chat window, making long documents difficult to read. The update introduces:
- A new sidebar for starting, tracking, and managing research.
- A full‑screen report viewer with three sections: index (table of contents), main report, and citation panel with source links.
This layout makes reports clearer and easier to navigate.
GPT‑5.2 Instant Model Update
Along with these changes, OpenAI has updated the GPT‑5.2 Instant model, which allows a more balanced, structured, and contextually appropriate response. The updated AI model also enables clearer How‑to guides and answers with important information presented first.