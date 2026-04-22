OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Images 2.0 With Better Text and Resolution Support: Everything To Know
OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Images 2.0 with upgraded image quality, multilingual text support, and batch generation, alongside a new enterprise coding service called Codex Labs.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a major upgrade, ChatGPT Images 2.0, to the image generation tool built into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. It focuses on enhancing image quality and text display, which offers flexibility to creators and businesses. It also comes with thinking capabilities, which is a first for OpenAI's image generation engine.
ChatGPT Images 2.0 is available to all ChatGPT users. Advanced outputs with thinking are available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business users. Additionally, the gpt-image-2 model is available in the API, with pricing depending on the selected quality and resolution of the image.
ChatGPT Images 2.0: What's New
The ChatGPT Images 2.0 image generation tool features support for images up to 2,000 pixels in width, along with expanded aspect ratio options that allow visuals to be made up to three times wider or taller than was previously possible.
OpenAI says that the improvements make the AI image generator more versatile for infographics, social media banners, and professional design work. Image quality has also been notably enhanced, with the model now capable of producing finer, more realistic outputs with details that appear less artificial than those generated by earlier versions.
When a thinking or pro model is selected in ChatGPT, Images 2.0 can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs. OpenAI notes that with thinking capabilities, the model can bridge more of the gap between concept and image—especially when accuracy, timeliness, consistency, and visual cohesion are critical.
Introducing ChatGPT Images 2.0— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 21, 2026
A state-of-the-art image model that can take on complex visual tasks and produce precise, immediately usable visuals, with sharper editing, richer layouts, and thinking-level intelligence.
Video made with ChatGPT Images pic.twitter.com/3aWfXakrcR
Multilingual Text Rendering
One of the most significant upgrades in ChatGPT Images 2.0 is its ability to handle text within images. The tool can now render complex language scripts, including Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, and Bengali, with greater accuracy than before. It also performs more reliably with small text, icons, and user interface elements, areas where previous AI image models have traditionally struggled. OpenAI says these improvements make the tool better suited to professional design tasks and UI mockup creation.
Smarter Reasoning and Batch Generation
ChatGPT Images 2.0 features a pre-trained general knowledge dataset to interpret prompts more intelligently, allowing it to fill in missing context automatically. For instance, it can construct a cooking infographic even when a user's instructions are incomplete.
The upgraded AI image generation tool can now produce up to 10 images from a single prompt, reducing the need for repeated inputs and speeding up creative workflows. OpenAI says the system can maintain a consistent visual style across multiple outputs or explore alternative design options simultaneously.
Codex Labs
In addition to the ChatGPT Image 2.0, the AI company has also launched a new enterprise training programme called Codex Labs. It is designed to assist organisations in implementing coding assistants efficiently.
The Codex Labs is a dedicated service designed to help businesses implement its AI coding assistant. The programme offers workshops, training sessions, and technical guidance to development teams, to make it easier for enterprises to integrate Codex into their existing tools and workflows.