ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Images 2.0 With Better Text and Resolution Support: Everything To Know

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a major upgrade, ChatGPT Images 2.0, to the image generation tool built into the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot. It focuses on enhancing image quality and text display, which offers flexibility to creators and businesses. It also comes with thinking capabilities, which is a first for OpenAI's image generation engine.

ChatGPT Images 2.0 is available to all ChatGPT users. Advanced outputs with thinking are available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business users. Additionally, the gpt-image-2 model is available in the API, with pricing depending on the selected quality and resolution of the image.

ChatGPT Images 2.0: What's New

The ChatGPT Images 2.0 image generation tool features support for images up to 2,000 pixels in width, along with expanded aspect ratio options that allow visuals to be made up to three times wider or taller than was previously possible.

OpenAI says that the improvements make the AI image generator more versatile for infographics, social media banners, and professional design work. Image quality has also been notably enhanced, with the model now capable of producing finer, more realistic outputs with details that appear less artificial than those generated by earlier versions.

When a thinking or pro model is selected in ChatGPT, Images 2.0 can search the web for real-time information, create multiple distinct images from one prompt, and double-check its own outputs. OpenAI notes that with thinking capabilities, the model can bridge more of the gap between concept and image—especially when accuracy, timeliness, consistency, and visual cohesion are critical.