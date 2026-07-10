ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI To Shut Down Atlas Browser On August 9, Moves Features Into ChatGPT

First, the ChatGPT desktop app now has a proper built-in browser. It works like a normal browser, with multiple tabs, saved passwords, login support (including office logins and device passkeys), file downloads, and printing. Users can open it by pressing Cmd + T (for Mac users) on the desktop app.

Instead of a separate browser, OpenAI is now building browsing tools directly into ChatGPT. Sun explained this alongside three new updates:

Hyderabad: OpenAI is shutting down Atlas, its standalone web browser, on 9 August. The company confirmed this through James Sun, a member of its product staff, who shared the news on X. Sun said OpenAI would send users more details in the coming days through the app and by email. He also thanked Atlas users for trying out the browser when it first launched.

Second, ChatGPT's AI assistant can now use a browser in the cloud to complete tasks on its own. However, it will ask the user for approval before using websites, which can be turned on to auto approval. Users can also take control of the browser at any time, and help the browser to complete tasks that requires user discretion.

Third, OpenAI has launched a "side chat" feature for Chrome. This lets ChatGPT to see what a user is doing in their browser, including highlighted text, open tabs, and files on their computer, so that the AI chatbot can get the complete context of what the user wants in the current task. Users can start a chat in Chrome and continue it later in the desktop app.

Why Atlas is being shut down?

Atlas launched only in October last year as OpenAI's attempt to build a browser powered by AI. Other companies tried similar ideas, such as Perplexity's Comet browser and The Browser Company's Dia, while Google and Microsoft added AI tools to Chrome and Edge.

However, OpenAI now believes people do not want a whole new browser just for AI features. Instead, they want AI built into the browsers and apps they already use. This fits a wider pattern at OpenAI, which has been cutting side projects to focus on its core products. Earlier this year, the company shut down its video tool, Sora, for similar reasons.

Atlas is disappearing as a separate app, but its featrues are not gone. They are simply moving inside ChatGPT itself, through the new desktop browser, the cloud browser for AI agents, and the Chrome extension. This shows that OpenAI still sees browsing as important for the future of AI assistants, just not as its own standalone product.