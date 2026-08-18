ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI To Lease Massive New AI Data Centre In US, Backed By Nvidia

San Francisco [United States]: ChatGPT-maker OpenAI will lease a massive new data centre in the United States for 20 years, backed by a $105 billion financing commitment from Nvidia, according to a regulatory filing published Monday.

The project will be built on the site of a former Cold War-era uranium enrichment plant in Ohio and could eventually grow to have 8 gigawatts of capacity, making it the largest single data centre for artificial intelligence (AI).

The data centre will also run "exclusively" on Nvidia chips.

SoftBank and the data centre's owner, a subsidiary called SB Energy, will invest more than $4 billion into local energy infrastructure and "build at least 10 GW of new energy generation" to power the data centre. OpenAI will commit $40 million to "support local priorities."

Additionally, Nvidia will invest $1.5 billion into SB Energy, though the company preemptively pushed back on critiques about so-called circular financing, which has fueled fears about an AI bubble that will eventually burst.

The inside of a data centre depicting a long aisle with rows of server racks on both sides (Getty Images)

"OpenAI will pay the lease," Nvidia wrote in a blog post on Monday, and continued that the deal was made with "the same discipline we apply to supply-chain management."

However, Nvidia's financing guarantee, its largest, marks a shift in scale for a practice that has become common in the sector: despite explosive revenue growth, AI developers still depend on financial backing from their own suppliers to build the giant infrastructure underpinning this technological revolution.

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