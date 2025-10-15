ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI To Allow 'Erotica' On ChatGPT For Adult Verified Users Starting December 2025

Altman now believes that the platform has succeeded in mitigating the serious mental health risks. Mentioning "new tools", OpenAI CEO says that they can now safely relax the restrictions in most cases.

Sam Altman says that they made ChatGPT fairly restrictive to ensure they were careful with mental health issues. He acknowledged that this had made it less useful or enjoyable for many users who had no mental health problems, but given the seriousness of the issue, they wanted to get it right.

Hyderabad: OpenAI has decided to allow mature content on ChatGPT for adult users who verify their age on the platform. The platform will roll out age-gating in December 2025 and "treat adult users like adults", allowing such users to access even erotic content.

Notably, OpenAI recently rolled out parental controls for ChatGPT, letting parents know what their children do on the platform and control the usage by setting limits. They will also be able to link their ChatGPT accounts with their children’s accounts to enhance their safety. The feature was introduced after a lawsuit was filed against OpenAI by a California couple, who alleged that ChatGPT encouraged their teenage child to take his own life.

OpenAI maintains that parental control is a part of a wider effort by the company to safeguard children and teenagers from inappropriate responses drafted by ChatGPT. During the announcement of the new tool, the company also announced the ongoing development of an AI-powered age detection system, which would predict whether a user is under the age of 18 and apply age-appropriate settings.

The announcement from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirms that they will roll out age-gating in December and also unlock new experiences for age-verified adult users on ChatGPT. However, before this, the platform is planning to launch a new version of ChatGPT in a few weeks, which will have a customisable personality—much like how people enjoyed ChatGPT 4o.

"If you want your ChatGPT to respond in a very human-like way, or use a ton of emoji, or act like a friend, ChatGPT should do it," Sam Altman said. "But only if you want it, not because we are usage-maxxing."