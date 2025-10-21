ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Tightens Sora 2 Rules After Celebrity Deepfake Backlash

OpenAI has strengthened Sora 2 safeguards to prevent unauthorised use of celebrity likenesses following backlash.

OpenAI acknowledged Sora 2’s celebrity likeness issue
OpenAI acknowledged Sora 2's celebrity likeness issue
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 8:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: Following the release of OpenAI's latest video-generation model, Sora 2, various actors, studios, and other stakeholders have raised concerns about their likenesses being used in AI-generated videos without consent. OpenAI acknowledged the issue and expressed regret for the "unintentional generations" of content that violated the likeness rights of individuals. It is also strengthening the guardrails to ensure that celebrities and public figures who have not consented to be portrayed in Sora-generated videos don't get featured in the clips.

The San Francisco-based AI company issued a joint statement with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, and Association of Talent Agents, addressing how OpenAI handles the generation of celebrity likeness.

“All artists, performers, and individuals will have the right to determine how and whether they can be simulated," OpenAI said, adding that it would “expeditiously” review complaints about breaches of the policy.

Ever since the launch of the Sora app, users have been generating videos of celebrities and public figures, portraying everything from Stephen Hawking jumping into a swimming pool to Einstein as a wrestler. However, some of these generations have resulted in backlash from celebrities who never opted in to have their likeness and voice being used in AI videos.

Last week, OpenAI and the Estate of Martin Luther King, Jr announced a collaboration to guide the representation of King's likeness and voice in Sora-generated content. OpenAI acknowledged that some users were creating “disrespectful depictions" of the personality and thus reinforced its safeguards for historical figures.

On Monday, OpenAI took action to "strengthen guardrails" around its opt-in policy for celebrity likeness and audio after Cranston brought the issue to SAG-AFTRA about videos of him appearing on Sora.

“I was deeply concerned not just for myself, but for all performers whose work and identity can be misused in this way. I am grateful to OpenAI for its policy and for improving its guardrails, and hope that they and all of the companies involved in this work respect our personal and professional right to manage replication of our voice and likeness,” Cranston said.

Sora 2 also adds voice to AI-generated videos
Sora 2 also adds voice to AI-generated videos

While the actor's case came to a positive resolution, SAG-AFTRA president Sean Astin said in the joint statement that performers need a law to protect them from “massive misappropriation by replication technology." He also pointed towards the NO FAKES Act (Nurture Originals, Foster Art, and Keep Entertainment Safe Act), a proposed US federal bill pending legislation, which aims to protect artists, actors, and musicians from the unauthorised creation or use of their likeness, voice, or performance using AI.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company is deeply committed to protecting performers from the misappropriation of their voice and likeness. "We were an early supporter of the NO FAKES Act when it was introduced last year, and will always stand behind the rights of performers,” he added.

