OpenAI Tightens Sora 2 Rules After Celebrity Deepfake Backlash

Hyderabad: Following the release of OpenAI's latest video-generation model, Sora 2, various actors, studios, and other stakeholders have raised concerns about their likenesses being used in AI-generated videos without consent. OpenAI acknowledged the issue and expressed regret for the "unintentional generations" of content that violated the likeness rights of individuals. It is also strengthening the guardrails to ensure that celebrities and public figures who have not consented to be portrayed in Sora-generated videos don't get featured in the clips.

The San Francisco-based AI company issued a joint statement with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), Breaking Bad actor Bryan Cranston, United Talent Agency, Creative Artists Agency, and Association of Talent Agents, addressing how OpenAI handles the generation of celebrity likeness.

“All artists, performers, and individuals will have the right to determine how and whether they can be simulated," OpenAI said, adding that it would “expeditiously” review complaints about breaches of the policy.

Ever since the launch of the Sora app, users have been generating videos of celebrities and public figures, portraying everything from Stephen Hawking jumping into a swimming pool to Einstein as a wrestler. However, some of these generations have resulted in backlash from celebrities who never opted in to have their likeness and voice being used in AI videos.