OpenAI Teaches ChatGPT To Write Like You, But It Needs To Read Your Email First
OpenAI has launched Writing Styles for ChatGPT Work, letting the AI study users' emails and messages ot write drafts that sound just like them.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new feature called Writing Styles that allows ChatGPT to write in users' personal style. However, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot requires reading users' emails and messages first. The company announced the Writing Styles feature for ChatGPT Work. The tool is said to learn how a person writes and copy that style in future drafts.
According to an X post shared by OpenAI, the new feature in ChatGPT Work can now notice small details that make someone's writing sound like them. This includes favourite phrases, sign-offs, and even how a person uses capital letters. The feature comes at a time when more people are using AI to write or fix their work, leading to growing worries about AI slop — a term used for content that clearly looks machine-written. OpenAI hopes this feature will make ChatGPT's writing feel more natural and personal.
ChatGPT Work can now pick up on what makes your writing sound like… you. Your favorite phrases. Your very specific sign-off. your capitalizations quirks.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPT) September 7, 2026
Connect the tools you use every day, like Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint, and ChatGPT Work will learn your… pic.twitter.com/jiP9K4xhy5
Where will this feature be available?
OpenAI says the Writing Styles feature is available on the ChatGPT web for all paid users with access to ChatGPT Work. Users can find and set up the feature on the web by tapping on Settings under the Personalisation option.
(Settings > Personalisation > Writing Style and choose your preferred configuration.)
How does this feature learn users' writing style?
To use this feature, users need to connect apps they use daily such as Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint. Once access is granted, ChatGPT Work can go through emails and messages to study how a person writes. OpenAI says the AI then applies these same patterns to future writing tasks.
The company has not explained exactly how the system works, but it likely uses natural language processing. This means the AI studies writing samples to pick up on things like vocabulary, tone, sentence length, and punctuation. It then breaks the text down into smaller parts to understand word choices and emotional tone. Using this information, the AI can start writing in a way that matches the users' natural style.
OpenAI is not the first company to try this. Rival AI firm Anthropic already offers a similar feature called Styles for its Claude chatbot. The tool lets users upload or paste writing samples to build a custom style based on how they naturally write.
It is worth noting that the launch of Writing Styles comes just days after OpenAI released GPT-6 Astra, which the company describes as its most powerful AI model to date. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has even referred to Astra as a form of Artificial General Intelligence or AGI.