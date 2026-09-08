ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Teaches ChatGPT To Write Like You, But It Needs To Read Your Email First

The Writing Styles feature is available on the ChatGPT web for all paid users with access to ChatGPT Work. ( Image Credit: X/@ChatGPT )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new feature called Writing Styles that allows ChatGPT to write in users' personal style. However, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot requires reading users' emails and messages first. The company announced the Writing Styles feature for ChatGPT Work. The tool is said to learn how a person writes and copy that style in future drafts.

According to an X post shared by OpenAI, the new feature in ChatGPT Work can now notice small details that make someone's writing sound like them. This includes favourite phrases, sign-offs, and even how a person uses capital letters. The feature comes at a time when more people are using AI to write or fix their work, leading to growing worries about AI slop — a term used for content that clearly looks machine-written. OpenAI hopes this feature will make ChatGPT's writing feel more natural and personal.

Where will this feature be available?

OpenAI says the Writing Styles feature is available on the ChatGPT web for all paid users with access to ChatGPT Work. Users can find and set up the feature on the web by tapping on Settings under the Personalisation option.