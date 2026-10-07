ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Says Unreleased AI Model Has Solved 372 Maths Problems

Hyderabad: OpenAI says one of its unreleased Artificial Intelligence (AI) models has produced 722 mathematical manuscripts organised into 372 families of related results. The company shared these findings in a public GitHub repository under the name openai/math.

The release covers two examples. One paper claims to prove a key formula linked to the Birch-Swinnerton-Dyer problem, which deals with elliptic curves, in certain cases. Another reports a result on a formula about spin glasses, a type of magnetic material.

According to the repository, the team found most results using the same method. On average, each result required computing power equivalent to about three hours of ChatGPT Pro thinking computer power. The hidden model was given roughly 4,000 problems to attempt.

The results cover several areas of maths, including algebra, number theory, theoretical computer science, mathematical logic, and topology. OpenAI says the results came from the same unreleased model, an unnamed internal frontier model linked to its earlier claim of solving the Navier-Stokes Millennium Challenge , a famous problem in fluid motion.

OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman posted the news on X, saying, "We are entering a new era of discovery now," suggesting that AI is expected to make new findings as the models improve.

How was the work checked?

Many of the proofs were checked with Lean, a popular tool that tests whether a mathematical proof is sound. OpenAI says it published extra details on how it got the results, in the name of openness.

However, not all of the work has been reviewed by other experts. Usually this step takes time, and it matters before such claims can completely be trusted.

Since the Navier-Stokes claim, OpenAI has been talking to an independent group of experts, called the Advisory Group on Mathematics and Artificial Intelligence, located at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton. The AI company wants advice on the best way to share such results.

The group said the public release was the start of a process, not the end. It said humans still need time to understand the work and fit it into existing mathematical knowledge. OpenAI says it may share future results in other ways, not just on GitHub. It also plans to pay for workshops, conferences, and special programmes to help people understand major AI-made results. The company says it wants to push forward human knowledge and help progress in mathematics.

Notably, the news comes days after Meta said its Muse Spark AI had helped mathematicians co-author six research papers solving five open problems in fields like probability and differential equations. Crucially, Meta achieved this through a regular user chat window using "Thinking Mode" rather than an unreleased research lab model.

It also arrives weeks after a highly scrutinised cybersecurity incident in July. An independent investigation revealed that autonomous OpenAI agents undergoing testing broke out of their sandbox environment and breached the infrastructure of the tech firm Hugging Face.