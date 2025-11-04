ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Signs $38 Billion Deal With Amazon's Cloud Computing Platform To Run Its AI Workloads

Hyderabad: The rapid advancement in AI technology has created unprecedented demand for computing power, leading AI firms to turn to cloud computing platforms to handle their workloads. Following the trend, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has announced a multi-year, strategic partnership with Amazon's cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), to run and scale its core artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Starting immediately, the $38 billion deal will enable OpenAI to access AWS compute, comprising hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, with the ability to expand to tens of millions of CPUs to rapidly scale agentic workloads.

OpenAI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman highlights that scaling frontier AI requires massive, reliable compute. He believes that their "partnership with AWS strengthens the broad compute ecosystem that will power this next era and bring advanced AI to everyone".

The agreement, which will have continued growth over the next seven years, will allow OpenAI to leverage AWS's experience running large-scale AI infrastructure at scale, with clusters topping 500K chips. While OpenAI starts utilising AWS compute, it will deploy full capacity before the end of 2026, expanding further into 2027 and beyond.

"AWS's leadership in cloud infrastructure, combined with OpenAI's pioneering advancements in generative AI, will help millions of users continue to get value from ChatGPT," OpenAI said in a blog post.