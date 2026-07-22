ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Says Its AI Models Were Behind Autonomous Cyberattack On Hugging Face: Here's What Happened

Hyderabad: Days after open source AI platform Hugging Face suffered a cyberattack driven entirely by an autonomous AI agent that compromised its datasets and service credentials, OpenAI has admitted that its models were the culprit.

In a blog post, OpenAI confirmed that its artificial intelligence system hacked into another AI company on its own in what it called an “unprecedented cyber incident". It said that the incident was driven by a combination of its models, including GPT‑5.6 Sol and an even "more capable pre-release model", while being internally tested on a benchmark of cyber capabilities.

OpenAI and Hugging Face have now partnered to address the security incident, which can be termed an AI vs AI incident. “AI is accelerating the discovery and exploitation of vulnerabilities,” OpenAI said in its statement Tuesday. “The primary lesson from this incident is that model security and safety must keep pace with rapidly advancing capabilities.”

Last week Hugging Face detected an intrusion into its data processing systems and suspected it to have been caused by an AI agent acting on its own. Co-founder and CEO Clément Delangue, at the time, said that the cyberattack appeared to have come from a frontier lab, given the sophistication of the agent.

Trajectories for various AI models on the 32-step 'The Last Ones' cyber range (OpenAI)

Delangue has now revealed that he spent the past 24 hours working with OpenAI and believes that there was no malicious intent on OpenAI's part. "It’s quite mind-blowing that all of this happened autonomously," he said, adding that it “might be the first incident of its kind”.

What happened during this incident