OpenAI Rolls Out Group Chats To ChatGPT, Bringing Social Interactions To The Platform
Published : November 14, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new Group Chat feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. As the name suggests, it allows users to create a group chat on the platform and invite others to collaborate on a project, brainstorm a topic, or make decisions with the assistance of ChatGPT.
The company claims that not only do Group Chats stay separate from your private conversations, but your personal ChatGPT memory is never shared with anyone in the chat.
The new feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users on the mobile and web versions of the AI chatbot. The initial rollout will be limited to select locations, including Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. OpenAI has stated that this feature will be expanded to more regions and ChatGPT Business and Enterprise plans later.
Group Chats in ChatGPT
According to a blog post shared by OpenAI, the Group Chats enable users to bring their friends, family, or coworkers to the platform “to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together”. For instance, if a user wants to plan a trip with friends or family, they can make a group chat to “compare destinations, build an itinerary, and create a packing list with everyone”.
Group chats in ChatGPT are now piloting in Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 14, 2025
A new way to collaborate with friends, family, or coworkers and ChatGPT in the same conversation. pic.twitter.com/UQKhqjcnQQ
Group Chats can also help partners or roommates to collaborate on “designing a backyard garden”, “finding art for a new apartment”, and discussing styles, preferences, and more. This feature is also useful for collaborations at work and school, as employees and students will be able to use ChatGPT Group Chats to “draft an outline or research a new topic.”
How to create a group chat in ChatGPT?
Step 1: Open a new or existing chat.
Step 2: Tap the New People icon in the top right corner. When someone is added to an existing chat, ChatGPT makes a copy of this conversation as a new group chat, separating the original conversation from the group chat.
Step 3: A URL will be generated. Share the link with the people you want to invite. People can join the group by clicking on the link.
How to join a group chat in ChatGPT?
Step 1: Click on the group chat link received by your colleague, friend, or family member.
Step 2: Set up your profile with a name, username, and photo.
Step 3: Start a conversation in the group chat.
Key features of Group chats in ChatGPT
- A group chat can only have up to 20 users.
- ChatGPT follows the conversation flow of the group chat and responds contextually.
- Mention @ChatGPT to call in the chatbot.
- Members in the group chat can react to messages with emojis and view profile photos.