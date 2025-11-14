ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out Group Chats To ChatGPT, Bringing Social Interactions To The Platform

The Group Chats are available for Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new Group Chat feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. As the name suggests, it allows users to create a group chat on the platform and invite others to collaborate on a project, brainstorm a topic, or make decisions with the assistance of ChatGPT.

The company claims that not only do Group Chats stay separate from your private conversations, but your personal ChatGPT memory is never shared with anyone in the chat.

Group Chats in ChatGPT (Image Credit: OpenAI)

The new feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users on the mobile and web versions of the AI chatbot. The initial rollout will be limited to select locations, including Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan. OpenAI has stated that this feature will be expanded to more regions and ChatGPT Business and Enterprise plans later.

Group Chats in ChatGPT

According to a blog post shared by OpenAI, the Group Chats enable users to bring their friends, family, or coworkers to the platform “to plan, make decisions, or work through ideas together”. For instance, if a user wants to plan a trip with friends or family, they can make a group chat to “compare destinations, build an itinerary, and create a packing list with everyone”.

Group Chats can also help partners or roommates to collaborate on “designing a backyard garden”, “finding art for a new apartment”, and discussing styles, preferences, and more. This feature is also useful for collaborations at work and school, as employees and students will be able to use ChatGPT Group Chats to “draft an outline or research a new topic.”