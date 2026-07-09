ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out GPT Live, A Smarter Voice Upgrade For ChatGPT

PT Live 1 will be available by default for paid users and GPT Live 1 Mini for free users, but video support is not yet available. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT Voice with a new system called GPT Live. It lets the assistant listen and talk at the same time, instead of waiting for the user to finish speaking. The update brings two new models, GPT Live 1 and GPT Live 1 mini, which replace the older voice feature. It is rolling out worldwide on Android, iOS, the web and Apple CarPlay.

How it works?

The old voice mode was turn-based. This means users had to stop speaking before the assistant would reply, and it often mistook pauses or background noise for the end of a conversation. However, GPT Live fixes this by constantly listening. It decides on its own whether to reply, pause, keep listening, interrupt, or use a tool. This makes conversations feel smoother and also allows features like live translation.

Users can interrupt the assistant, ask it to slow down, or tell it to stay quiet until needed. It can also give short verbal cues to show it is listening. OpenAI has updated its nine built-in voices as part of this release.

Smarter answers using GPT-5.5

For harder tasks like web searches or deep reasoning, the voice model quietly passes the request to GPT-5.5 in the background while continuing the conversation. OpenAI said future models will replace GPT-5.5 as they are released. Users can pick between Instant, Medium and High reasoning modes. The assistant can also show visual cards for things like weather, stocks and sports, along with support for search, memory, images and file uploads.