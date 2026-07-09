OpenAI Rolls Out GPT Live, A Smarter Voice Upgrade For ChatGPT
OpenAI has launched GPT Live, a smarter ChatGPT voice system that listens and talks at once, with added safety checks for spoken conversations.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has upgraded ChatGPT Voice with a new system called GPT Live. It lets the assistant listen and talk at the same time, instead of waiting for the user to finish speaking. The update brings two new models, GPT Live 1 and GPT Live 1 mini, which replace the older voice feature. It is rolling out worldwide on Android, iOS, the web and Apple CarPlay.
How it works?
The old voice mode was turn-based. This means users had to stop speaking before the assistant would reply, and it often mistook pauses or background noise for the end of a conversation. However, GPT Live fixes this by constantly listening. It decides on its own whether to reply, pause, keep listening, interrupt, or use a tool. This makes conversations feel smoother and also allows features like live translation.
Users can interrupt the assistant, ask it to slow down, or tell it to stay quiet until needed. It can also give short verbal cues to show it is listening. OpenAI has updated its nine built-in voices as part of this release.
Smarter answers using GPT-5.5
For harder tasks like web searches or deep reasoning, the voice model quietly passes the request to GPT-5.5 in the background while continuing the conversation. OpenAI said future models will replace GPT-5.5 as they are released. Users can pick between Instant, Medium and High reasoning modes. The assistant can also show visual cards for things like weather, stocks and sports, along with support for search, memory, images and file uploads.
GPT-Live is now fully rolled out to all ChatGPT users on Go, Plus, and Pro plans. Free user rollout is in progress.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026
Update to the latest version of the ChatGPT app on iOS or Android to try it out. https://t.co/n1DFUVKFJd
GPT Live has better performance and safety features
OpenAI said human testers rated GPT Live higher than the old voice mode for natural conversation flow, turn-taking and handling interruptions. The company also reported better scores on tests for science reasoning and web search tasks. The new system works better in noisy places and can handle longer pauses without jumping in too soon.
OpenAI said it has added special safety checks for voice conversations, testing for situations involving self-harm, psychosis, mania, violence, sexual content and emotional dependence on AI. If the system spots an unsafe reply, it can steer the chat in a safer direction, share helpful safety information, or end the conversation if needed. Talks about self-harm can also show crisis helpline details. The system behaves in an age-appropriate way for teenagers, and parents can use controls to manage access and get alerts in risky situations. OpenAI said it will keep watching for emotional reliance issues after launch. The voices used are fixed and cannot imitate real people.
GPT Live: Availability
GPT Live 1 is now the default voice model for Go, Plus and Pro subscribers, while GPT Live 1 mini is default for free users. It works best in widely used languages, though some may still sound less natural. Video calls and screen sharing are not included yet, but OpenAI says they are being worked on.