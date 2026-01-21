OpenAI Rolls Out 'Age Prediction' In ChatGPT To Protect Teens Who Conceal Their Age
OpenAI's new age prediction model looks for signals that reveal whether a user is under-18, enabling ChatGPT's additional safeguards for that account.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the rollout of age prediction on ChatGPT as it prepares to allow adult content on the popular chatbot. The new feature aims to help determine whether an account likely belongs to someone under 18 years of age, so that it can apply the right experience and safeguards for teens.
"This also enables us to treat adults like adults and use our tools in the way that they want, within the bounds of safety," OpenAI says.
OpenAI says that Teens who disclose they are under 18 when they sign up automatically receive additional safeguards designed for them. For others, ChatGPT will use the new age prediction model, which looks at a combination of behavioural and account-level signals, including how long an account has existed, typical times of day when someone is active, usage patterns over time, and a user’s stated age.
Additional protections for users under-18, either self-declared or identified by the new age prediction model, have been designed to reduce exposure to sensitive content, such as:
- Graphic violence or gory content
- Viral challenges that could encourage risky or harmful behaviour in minors
- Sexual, romantic, or violent role play
- Depictions of self-harm
- Content that promotes extreme beauty standards, unhealthy dieting, or body shaming
In addition to these safeguards, parents can choose to customise their teen’s experience further through parental controls, including setting quiet hours when ChatGPT can not be used, controlling features like memory or model training, and receiving notifications if signs of acute distress are detected.
The new age prediction model is expected to be refined over time as OpenAI will apply its learning from the initial rollout to improve accuracy.
Meanwhile, if the model incorrectly places an adult user in the under-18 experience, they will have a "fast, simple way to confirm their age and restore their full access". Such users will be required to upload a selfie through Persona, a secure identity-verification service. Users can head over to Settings > Account to see whether safeguards meant for teen accounts are active for them.