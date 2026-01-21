ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out 'Age Prediction' In ChatGPT To Protect Teens Who Conceal Their Age

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the rollout of age ‍prediction on ChatGPT as it prepares to allow adult content on the popular chatbot. The new feature aims to help determine whether an account likely belongs to someone under 18 years of age, so that it can apply the right experience and safeguards for teens.

"This also enables us to treat adults like adults and use our tools in the way that they want, within the bounds of safety," OpenAI says.

OpenAI says that Teens who disclose they are under 18 when they sign up automatically receive additional safeguards designed for them. For others, ChatGPT will use the new age prediction model, which looks at a combination of behavioural and account-level signals, including how long an account has existed, typical times of day when someone is active, usage patterns over time, and a user’s stated age.

Additional protections for users under-18, either self-declared or identified by the new age prediction model, have been designed to reduce exposure to sensitive content, such as: