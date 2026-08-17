OpenAI Shuts Down AI Risk Team Amid Safety Concerns And Leadership Exits
OpenAI has dissolved its Preparedness team, which was responsible for checking whether its AI models cause serious harm to the public, raising safety concerns.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has disbanded its centralised Preparedness team, which was tasked with evaluating whether its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models could pose severe or even catastrophic risks. It focused risk management on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), mission alignment, and superalignment.
According to Financial Times' report, the team was dissolved last month. This move raises concerns as OpenAI is dealing with a series of high-profile exits and internal reshuffling while preparing for an expected IPO.
The report notes that the company has not laid off any staff due to this reshuffling. Instead, senior employees have been shifted to the existing OpenAI teams where they are assigned the responsibility for preparedness in areas such as cyber and bio.
This is not the first time the AI company has disbanded a team. Back in February this year, OpenAI disbanded the Mission Alignment team, which was responsible for keeping OpenAI's AI models aligned with its values and goals.
The Preparedness team had been one of the last remaining parts of OpenAI's original research-led structure. Its closure suggests the company is moving away from that model entirely. Instead, OpenAI is focusing on the safety work in its mainstream product, ChatGPT.
The Hugging Face incident
The reorganisation has added unease around OpenAI's approach to safety. According to the report, tensions have further risen in recent weeks after the Hugging Face incident — as OpenAI models tried to hack the company as an effort to cheat in an internal cyber capabilities test.
A person close to OpenAI told FT, "It is kind of scary. There is an urgency now to get this right."
Dylan Scandinaro, who led the Preparedness team after joining from Anthropic in February, has moved on to focus on the safety risks posed by what is known as "recursive self-improving" AI. In this, AI systems are capable of improving themselves without human input, which is widely considered one of the most serious potential risks in the field.
Senior figures continue to leave
The dissolving of the Preparedness team is a part of the broader period of upheaval at OpenAI. Ethics Chief Chloe Bakalar, chief futurist Joshua Achiam, and safety leader Johannes Heidecke have all recently left the company, drawing attention both internally and across the wider technology industry.
Denise Dresser, who was appointed chief revenue officer in December, announced this week that she is leaving, after serving in the role for less than a year.
Dresser follows former chief operating officer Brad Lightcap, who also departed recently. Fidi Simo stepped back from her full-time position earlier this year; she was once regarded as chief executive officer Sam Altman's second-in-command after running the applications business. She now serves in a part-time advisory role in the AI company. Several other senior figures, including Kevin Weil and Srinivas Narayanan, have similarly left or shifted positions.
Some employees view the repeated reshuffles as a sign of instability. This comes at a critical moment when OpenAI prepares for an IPO, which could value the company at up to $1 trillion. The IPO could arrive in 2027, which was earlier expected this year.
OpenAI recently completed a share buyback worth nearly $7 billion, valuing it at $852 billion.
Pressure from Anthropic grows
While OpenAI manages its internal reorganisation, Anthropic is putting pressure on the company in the competitive landscape. People familiar with the matter said OpenAI's annual revenue has grown from $24 billion at the end of last year to about $40 billion this month. Much of the growth comes after the release of GPT-5.6 five weeks ago.
However, Anthropic has reportedly grown even faster, climbing from $9 billion in annual revenue at the end of 2025 to $47 billion in May. The report said the Dario-led company has continued at a similar pace since.