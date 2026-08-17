ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Shuts Down AI Risk Team Amid Safety Concerns And Leadership Exits

Hyderabad: OpenAI has disbanded its centralised Preparedness team, which was tasked with evaluating whether its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models could pose severe or even catastrophic risks. It focused risk management on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), mission alignment, and superalignment.

According to Financial Times' report, the team was dissolved last month. This move raises concerns as OpenAI is dealing with a series of high-profile exits and internal reshuffling while preparing for an expected IPO.

The report notes that the company has not laid off any staff due to this reshuffling. Instead, senior employees have been shifted to the existing OpenAI teams where they are assigned the responsibility for preparedness in areas such as cyber and bio.

This is not the first time the AI company has disbanded a team. Back in February this year, OpenAI disbanded the Mission Alignment team, which was responsible for keeping OpenAI's AI models aligned with its values and goals.

The Preparedness team had been one of the last remaining parts of OpenAI's original research-led structure. Its closure suggests the company is moving away from that model entirely. Instead, OpenAI is focusing on the safety work in its mainstream product, ChatGPT.

The Hugging Face incident

The reorganisation has added unease around OpenAI's approach to safety. According to the report, tensions have further risen in recent weeks after the Hugging Face incident — as OpenAI models tried to hack the company as an effort to cheat in an internal cyber capabilities test.

A person close to OpenAI told FT, "It is kind of scary. There is an urgency now to get this right."

Dylan Scandinaro, who led the Preparedness team after joining from Anthropic in February, has moved on to focus on the safety risks posed by what is known as "recursive self-improving" AI. In this, AI systems are capable of improving themselves without human input, which is widely considered one of the most serious potential risks in the field.