ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Plans AI Operating System, Hires Glen Coates As App Platform Head

Hyderabad: OpenAI plans to turn its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT, into an operating system. To achieve this, the AI company has taken a major step by hiring Glen Coates as the new Head of the App platform. According to Coates’ X post, he shared that he has joined OpenAI and aims to develop ChatGPT into an operating system (OS). Coates was previously Vice President and Head of Product at Shopify. At OpenAI, he will report to Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT.

Why does ChatGPT as an OS make sense?

ChatGPT currently functions as both an app and a platform. Users can converse with the AI chatbot and get answers to their queries. Additionally, ChatGPT, through its new features, can integrate with third-party apps. Recently, the AI chatbot launched the ChatGPT Apps feature, which enables apps such as Adobe, Canva, and Zillow to integrate directly within ChatGPT. This functionality eliminates the need to open separate apps, enabling users to perform tasks from other apps inside ChatGPT.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Nick Turley stated that in the coming years, ChatGPT will be developed into a platform with dedicated apps for every task. For instance, if a user wants to write, code, or connect with a service or product, ChatGPT will provide individual applications (apps) for each requirement.