ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI, Nvidia, Eleven Labs, And More To Adopt Google’s SynthID Watermarking Technology

Users can directly ask in the Gemini app, whether an image or a video is AI-generated. ( Image Credit: Google Blog )

Hyderabad: Google has announced a significant expansion of SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials to major Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies such as OpenAI, Kakao, and ElevenLabs. For the unversed, both SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials are AI content transparency and verification tools that help users identify AI-generated and altered media online. Along with these AI companies, the Mountain View-based tech giant will extend the SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials across its own products such as Search, Gemini, Chrome, Pixel, and Cloud. Moreover, through a partnership between Nvidia and Google, SynthID will be used to watermark AI-generated video outputs from Nvidia’s Cosmos world foundation models. What is SynthID SynthID is Google’s digital watermarking technology, which embeds imperceptible signals into AI-generated content. Launched three years ago, Google mentions that SynthID has since been used to watermark over 100 billion images and videos and the equivalent of 60,000 years of audio across Google's generative media tools and products. What are C2PA Content Credentials C2PA Content Credentials are the industry standard AI content transparency and verification tools that records how media was created or modified. Google mentions that the Pixel 10 was the first smartphone to support Content Credentials natively through its camera app.