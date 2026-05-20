OpenAI, Nvidia, Eleven Labs, And More To Adopt Google’s SynthID Watermarking Technology
Google is also expanding its AI content transparency and verification tools across Search, Gemini, Chrome, and Pixel.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google has announced a significant expansion of SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials to major Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies such as OpenAI, Kakao, and ElevenLabs. For the unversed, both SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials are AI content transparency and verification tools that help users identify AI-generated and altered media online. Along with these AI companies, the Mountain View-based tech giant will extend the SynthID and C2PA Content Credentials across its own products such as Search, Gemini, Chrome, Pixel, and Cloud. Moreover, through a partnership between Nvidia and Google, SynthID will be used to watermark AI-generated video outputs from Nvidia’s Cosmos world foundation models.
What is SynthID
SynthID is Google’s digital watermarking technology, which embeds imperceptible signals into AI-generated content. Launched three years ago, Google mentions that SynthID has since been used to watermark over 100 billion images and videos and the equivalent of 60,000 years of audio across Google's generative media tools and products.
Industry-wide collaboration on content transparency tech is key to a trusted web. 🤝— Google (@Google) May 19, 2026
We’re accelerating the momentum started with @NVIDIA and partnering with @OpenAI, Kakao, and @ElevenLabs to bring SynthID to their generative content — helping give everyone more helpful context… pic.twitter.com/rs3tobexNX
What are C2PA Content Credentials
C2PA Content Credentials are the industry standard AI content transparency and verification tools that records how media was created or modified. Google mentions that the Pixel 10 was the first smartphone to support Content Credentials natively through its camera app.
The tech giant is now extending this feature to video capture on Pixel 8, 9, and 10 devices in the coming weeks, enabling the authentication of genuine, unedited content via mobile camera.
Verification Coming to Search and Chrome
SynthID verification for images, video, and audio was recently added to the Gemini app, where it has already been used 50 million times globally. Google is now bringing this capability to Search, along with Chrome in the coming weeks. Users will be able to query content directly asking, "Is this made with AI?" via tools such as Lens, AI Mode, Circle to Search, or Gemini in Chrome.
Support for C2PA Content Credentials verification is also being introduced to the Gemini app, allowing users to confirm whether content is an unaltered original or has been modified, and by which tools. This feature is expected to reach Search and Chrome in the coming months.
As generative media becomes more advanced, it’s helpful to know exactly where content comes from — and if it’s been changed. 🕵️— Google (@Google) May 19, 2026
Today, we’re expanding content verification tools across Search, @GeminiApp, @GoogleChrome and @MadeByGoogle.#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/wZueMoUFRX
AI Content Detection on Cloud API
Google is launching an AI Content Detection API on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, enabling businesses to identify AI-generated media produced by both Google and other popular models. Use cases include fraud prevention, feed moderation, fact-checking, and synthetic media labelling.
On the standards front, Google continues to advocate for interoperable provenance technology as a member of the C2PA Steering Committee. Meta, also a committee member, has confirmed it will begin labelling camera-captured content with Content Credentials on Instagram. This means that authentic photos and videos shot on Pixel phones will be recognised and labelled accordingly when shared on the platform.