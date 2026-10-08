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OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Smarter And Interactive With An Intelligent UI Powered By GPT-6

With the new update, ChatGPT will no longer rely only on text and visuals, but it can also answer with interactive elements.

GPT-6 with Intelligent UI is available for all ChatGPT tiers
GPT-6 with Intelligent UI is available for all ChatGPT tiers (OpenAI)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:23 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the launch of a new GPT-6 model for ChatGPT that comes with an Intelligent UI (user interface), enabling the AI chatbot to answer quickly with fully interactive elements, such as graphics, tappable buttons, forms, charts, and more.

The Intelligent UI aims to help users understand complex topics better or to present a tool to solve a task in real time. Instead of just relying on text and visuals, the new experience uses interactive elements best suited for the given task.

OpenAI says that while Intelligent UI gives GPT-6 the freedom to create useful interfaces for each question, it keeps the experience fast and familiar across web and mobile. For this, it has created a library of native, streamable components, along with a compiler that processes the interface as the model generates it.

"The library gives each response a familiar design foundation while leaving the model room to decide how the pieces fit together. The compiler allows the interface to appear progressively as the model generates it, without waiting for the entire response to be complete," OpenAI said.

GPT -6 and Intelligent UI offer new capabilities to ChatGPT

With the new Intelligent UI, GPT-6 powers several new capabilities within ChatGPT. For instance, when asked for a plan to host friends for dinner, ChatGPT can accommodate the timing with the food recipe.

ChatGPT can now showcase interactive elements to help understand a topic better
ChatGPT can now showcase interactive elements to help understand a topic better (OpenAI)

When asked to build a wardrobe for a trip, it can present not only outfit inspiration but also outfits tailored for days and an interactive checklist for things to pack. Similarly, asking ChatGPT to plan a road trip can present a response where the stops can appear on a map with notes on what's worth a detour.

ChatGPT can now showcase interactive elements to better plan a trip
ChatGPT can now showcase interactive elements to better plan a trip (OpenAI)

To help learn complex topics more easily, ChatGPT, powered by GPT-6 and Intelligent UI, can present visual and interactive explanations to help users explore how something works, change an input to see what happens, or work through a problem step-by-step.

ChatGPT can now showcase interactive step-by-step guide when required
ChatGPT can now showcase interactive step-by-step guide when required (OpenAI)

The new capability also allows users to directly ask ChatGPT to create a tool for a task, such as a calculator to split the bill with friends, a game to play in the conversation, or a tool to explore how savings could grow.

ChatGPT can now help visualise colours on a wall with interactive tool to make selections
ChatGPT can now help visualise colours on a wall with interactive tool to make selections (OpenAI)

Additionally, GPT-6 is said to be more capable than GPT-5.6. The Instant version of the new model can begin answering while it continues to think, and the model itself claims to have improved answer quality that requires web search.

GPT-6 Availability

GPT‑6 with Intelligent UI is already available globally to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers in the Chat tab. It has also started rolling out to Free and Go tiers.

However, GPT‑6 in ChatGPT is powered by GPT‑6 Sol for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers, and GPT‑6 Luna for Free and Go tiers. Also, the update applies to the Chat experience in ChatGPT. The models powering Work and Codex are not changing as part of this release.

ALSO READ: OpenAI To Add Invisible Watermarks To Text Generated By ChatGPT And Codex

TAGGED:

CHATGPT
CHATGPT WITH INTELLIGENT UI
OPENAI
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
GPT 6 WITH INTELLIGENT UI

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