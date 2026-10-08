ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Makes ChatGPT Smarter And Interactive With An Intelligent UI Powered By GPT-6

GPT-6 with Intelligent UI is available for all ChatGPT tiers ( OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the launch of a new GPT-6 model for ChatGPT that comes with an Intelligent UI (user interface), enabling the AI chatbot to answer quickly with fully interactive elements, such as graphics, tappable buttons, forms, charts, and more.

The Intelligent UI aims to help users understand complex topics better or to present a tool to solve a task in real time. Instead of just relying on text and visuals, the new experience uses interactive elements best suited for the given task.

OpenAI says that while Intelligent UI gives GPT-6 the freedom to create useful interfaces for each question, it keeps the experience fast and familiar across web and mobile. For this, it has created a library of native, streamable components, along with a compiler that processes the interface as the model generates it. "The library gives each response a familiar design foundation while leaving the model room to decide how the pieces fit together. The compiler allows the interface to appear progressively as the model generates it, without waiting for the entire response to be complete," OpenAI said. GPT -6 and Intelligent UI offer new capabilities to ChatGPT With the new Intelligent UI, GPT-6 powers several new capabilities within ChatGPT. For instance, when asked for a plan to host friends for dinner, ChatGPT can accommodate the timing with the food recipe.