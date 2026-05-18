OpenAI Launches Personal Finance Tools In ChatGPT, Helping Users With Better Financial Planning
OpenAI has launched personal finance tools in ChatGPT for Pro subscribers in the US, allowing users to connect bank accounts and analyse spending via Plaid.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 10:58 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools for ChatGPT. Available for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States; the feature enables users to connect their bank accounts and ask the chatbot detailed questions about spending habits, investment performance, and long-term financial planning.
The company has partnered with Plaid — a financial data connectivity service — to manage account links. Users can connect to more than 12,000 financial institutions, including American Express, Capital One, Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, and Robinhood. Once accounts are linked, a dashboard displays portfolio performance, spending patterns, active subscriptions, and upcoming payments.
It is worth noting that OpenAi launched the personal finances feature roughly a month after it quietly acquired the personal finance startup, Hiro, which was backed by Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive.
A preview for Pro users: a new personal finance experience in ChatGPT.— ChatGPT (@ChatGPTapp) May 15, 2026
Pro users in the U.S. can securely connect financial accounts, see where their money is going, and ask questions based on the information they choose to connect.
Your full financial picture, now in ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/NjbJqOqFRi
How to access the Tools
Users can access the personal finance features by selecting "Get started" under the "Finances" option in the sidebar, or by typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" directly into the ChatGPT’s textbox. The chatbot then guides users through the Plaid account-linking process. OpenAI also said it plans to add support for Intuit, which would unlock further capabilities such as modelling the tax impact of a stock sale or estimating credit card approval odds.
200 Million Monthly Finance Queries
OpenAI mentions that more than 200 million users already ask financial questions to ChatGPT each month. The new feature is powered by the GPT-5.5 AI model, which offers a stronger contextual reasoning — a quality OpenAI described as essential for handling finance-related queries.
With the integration of personal finances tools, users can ask questions such as "Help me build a plan to buy a house in my area over the next five years," or request a review of recent changes to their spending.
Privacy Controls
Users who wish to remove linked accounts can do so via Settings > Apps > Finances. Disconnecting a service triggers deletion of synced data within 30 days, and users can also view and delete financial memories directly from the Finances page.
The tools are currently available on ChatGPT for web and iOS. OpenAI said it intends to refine the product based on Pro user feedback before extending access to Plus subscribers.