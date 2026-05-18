ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches Personal Finance Tools In ChatGPT, Helping Users With Better Financial Planning

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a new set of personal finance tools for ChatGPT. Available for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States; the feature enables users to connect their bank accounts and ask the chatbot detailed questions about spending habits, investment performance, and long-term financial planning.

The company has partnered with Plaid — a financial data connectivity service — to manage account links. Users can connect to more than 12,000 financial institutions, including American Express, Capital One, Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, and Robinhood. Once accounts are linked, a dashboard displays portfolio performance, spending patterns, active subscriptions, and upcoming payments.

It is worth noting that OpenAi launched the personal finances feature roughly a month after it quietly acquired the personal finance startup, Hiro, which was backed by Ribbit, General Catalyst, and Restive.

How to access the Tools

Users can access the personal finance features by selecting "Get started" under the "Finances" option in the sidebar, or by typing "@Finances, connect my accounts" directly into the ChatGPT’s textbox. The chatbot then guides users through the Plaid account-linking process. OpenAI also said it plans to add support for Intuit, which would unlock further capabilities such as modelling the tax impact of a stock sale or estimating credit card approval odds.