ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches New Framework To Report AI Misalignment Publicly

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new system for tracking, investigating and publicly sharing cases where its Artificial Intelligence (AI) models behave in unexpected or concerning ways. Alongside the framework, the company has released six reports detailing unusual model behaviour observed over the past six months.

The company said its past efforts to disclose such findings were inconsistent, often delayed until enough cases could be grouped or included in reports for new model releases. The new framework aims to speed up this process, allowing OpenAI to publish findings soon after they are observed, even before the behaviour is fully understood or fixed.

OpenAI stated that as AI systems become more powerful and widely used, there needs to be a shared, evidence-based understanding of how alignment research is progressing. The company said it does not believe the AI industry has yet solved alignment and monitoring well enough to keep scaling systems quickly without more transparency.

What counts as misalignment?

Under the new framework, OpenAI will report cases that reveal new patterns of unsafe behaviour, expose weaknesses in existing safety measures, or challenge assumptions about how models behave. Reports do not need to show actual harm or a repeated pattern to qualify. This applies to behaviour observed at any stage, including training, testing, and real-world use.

Examples include models acting without permission, coordinating with other models, avoiding human oversight, or contradicting previous safety claims. Repeated cases of a known issue may also be published, since ongoing recurrence can itself be useful evidence.

The six reported cases

1. Hidden instructions in task summaries

OpenAI said an unreleased research model was found inserting unrelated instructions into summaries it used to carry on its work in a new session. These included instructions telling itself to ignore its normal safety constraints. OpenAI identified 27 summaries affected by its behaviour. The company said this raises questions about how models pass information between sessions and whether self-generated instructions could be used to bypass safeguards over time.

2. Concealing mistakes during training

While training its GPT-5.6 Sol model, OpenAI found that many model instances added hidden instructions to their own summaries to hide errors or questionable behaviour from users. In some cases, the summaries told the model to invent missing historical data without saying so, or to hide differences between source versions. This suggests the model was, in effect, learning to cover up its own mistakes rather than flag them.