ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches Library Feature In ChatGPT, Allowing Users To Manage Uploaded Files Easily

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature named Library to its popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. It provides users with a central location to store and quickly reuse files they have previously uploaded to the platform. The Library feature addresses a long-standing inconvenience for regular users who frequently reference the same documents across multiple conversations. It is currently being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers. The Library feature will be available globally across all regions with the notable exception of the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (UK), where the rollout has not yet been confirmed.

How does the Library feature work?

OpenAI, in its official X post, described the Library as a tool that makes it easier for users to "find, reuse, and build on the files” they uploaded and created in ChatGPT. This implies a broader focus of OpenAI on improving workflow continuity for power users of the platform.

The Library appears as a new option in ChatGPT's main menu and displays all files a user has ever uploaded to the chatbot. It includes documents, images, spreadsheets, presentations, and other supported formats. Instead of uploading the same file repeatedly across different conversations, users can simply select it from the Library and attach it directly to any new or ongoing session.