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OpenAI Launches Library Feature In ChatGPT, Allowing Users To Manage Uploaded Files Easily

OpenAI has launched a Library feature for ChatGPT, allowing paid users to store, search, and reattach previously uploaded files without re-uploading them each time.

OpenAI Launches Library Feature In ChatGPT, Allowing Users To Manage Uploaded Files Easily
The Library feature is currently available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers. (Image Credit: X/OpenAI)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : March 26, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature named Library to its popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. It provides users with a central location to store and quickly reuse files they have previously uploaded to the platform. The Library feature addresses a long-standing inconvenience for regular users who frequently reference the same documents across multiple conversations. It is currently being rolled out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers. The Library feature will be available globally across all regions with the notable exception of the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (UK), where the rollout has not yet been confirmed.

How does the Library feature work?

OpenAI, in its official X post, described the Library as a tool that makes it easier for users to "find, reuse, and build on the files” they uploaded and created in ChatGPT. This implies a broader focus of OpenAI on improving workflow continuity for power users of the platform.

The Library appears as a new option in ChatGPT's main menu and displays all files a user has ever uploaded to the chatbot. It includes documents, images, spreadsheets, presentations, and other supported formats. Instead of uploading the same file repeatedly across different conversations, users can simply select it from the Library and attach it directly to any new or ongoing session.

Files can also be accessed mid-conversation by tapping the attachment icon and selecting the new "Recent files" option, which displays the three most recently uploaded items for quick access.

For users who upload files frequently or in large volumes, the Library includes a search bar and filtering options, allowing files to be sorted based on their file type or by whether they were uploaded by the user or generated by ChatGPT. The full Library can be browsed via the sidebar, providing a single location to manage all stored content.

File Management and Deletion in the Library

Files stored in the Library remain on a user's account indefinitely until they manually remove them. It is worth noting that deleting a conversation does not delete any files associated with it, as the two are managed separately. To remove a file, users must navigate to the Library tab, select the relevant item, and click the trash icon beside it. Once deleted, the file is removed from the account immediately and scheduled for permanent deletion from OpenAI's servers within 30 days.

Also Read: OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 Mini And Nano Models For Faster And Efficient AI Performance

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