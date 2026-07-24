ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Health In US, Expands Voice Feature On Desktop App For Paid Users

Hyderabad: OpenAI has officially announced the rollout of ChatGPT Health for all users in the United States (US). The dedicated workspace functionality allows users to ask health and wellness-related questions to the AI-powered chatbot, which was introduced earlier this year as an early-access feature with limited users selected through a waitlist.

OpenAI says users can connect their health data through Apple Health or supported health providers, such as One Medical, Function Health, Kaiser Permanente, UC Health, and more.

In addition, the AI company extended access to the Voice feature on the ChatGPT desktop app for select paying users globally on macOS and Windows. The feature had previously rolled out worldwide to users on Android, iOS, web, and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, users can use this feature in Codex via the iOS app using paired remote access, with support for the Android app coming soon.

Availability

The ChatGPT Health feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users in the US who are 18 years or older and logged into their ChatGPT account via the website or iOS app. The ChatGPT Voice feature on the desktop app is available to users subscribed to Plus, Pro, Business, Education, or Enterprise plans.

Why was ChatGPT Health built?

According to OpenAI, more than 300 million people ask ChatGPT health-related questions every week, ranging from understanding lab results to preparing for appointments. However, this information is often scattered across patient portals, medical records, apps, and wearables, making it difficult for users to see the full picture. With permission, ChatGPT can now use connected health data to compare new results with previous tests, summarise changes since a person's last appointment, or explore links between sleep, activity, and daily routines.

OpenAI said the feature was initially tested as a separate space within ChatGPT, but early feedback showed that more than 70 per cent of health-related conversations happened outside that dedicated area, often while users were doing other things, such as planning meals. As a result, ChatGPT can now draw on connected health information during ordinary conversations, without requiring users to enter a separate section first. For example, the assistant could consider a dietary restriction while helping someone choose a restaurant, or a recent injury while planning weekend activities.

How does ChatGPT Voice work?

Previously, ChatGPT Voice provided turn-based conversations, meaning only the chatbot or the user could speak at a time. With Advanced Voice Mode, powered by GPT Live 1 and GPT Live 1 mini models, the feature enables natural, seamless, conversational voice queries.