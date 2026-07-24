OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Health In US, Expands Voice Feature On Desktop App For Paid Users
OpenAI has launched Health in ChatGPT for U.S. users, allowing them to get personalised health conversations. The company also expanded Voice for the desktop app.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has officially announced the rollout of ChatGPT Health for all users in the United States (US). The dedicated workspace functionality allows users to ask health and wellness-related questions to the AI-powered chatbot, which was introduced earlier this year as an early-access feature with limited users selected through a waitlist.
OpenAI says users can connect their health data through Apple Health or supported health providers, such as One Medical, Function Health, Kaiser Permanente, UC Health, and more.
In addition, the AI company extended access to the Voice feature on the ChatGPT desktop app for select paying users globally on macOS and Windows. The feature had previously rolled out worldwide to users on Android, iOS, web, and Apple CarPlay. Moreover, users can use this feature in Codex via the iOS app using paired remote access, with support for the Android app coming soon.
Health in ChatGPT is starting to roll out to U.S. users.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 23, 2026
You can securely connect Apple Health and supported medical records to understand your information in context, track what has changed, and have more informed conversations.https://t.co/W2E6oT8c91
Availability
The ChatGPT Health feature is available to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro users in the US who are 18 years or older and logged into their ChatGPT account via the website or iOS app. The ChatGPT Voice feature on the desktop app is available to users subscribed to Plus, Pro, Business, Education, or Enterprise plans.
Why was ChatGPT Health built?
According to OpenAI, more than 300 million people ask ChatGPT health-related questions every week, ranging from understanding lab results to preparing for appointments. However, this information is often scattered across patient portals, medical records, apps, and wearables, making it difficult for users to see the full picture. With permission, ChatGPT can now use connected health data to compare new results with previous tests, summarise changes since a person's last appointment, or explore links between sleep, activity, and daily routines.
ChatGPT Voice is now in the desktop app.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 23, 2026
Control your computer and direct multiple agents running in ChatGPT Work or Codex, using just your voice.
It's powered by GPT-Live, so it can speak, listen, and coordinate work in the app at the same time.
Rolling out globally today… pic.twitter.com/ODZWKqecCf
OpenAI said the feature was initially tested as a separate space within ChatGPT, but early feedback showed that more than 70 per cent of health-related conversations happened outside that dedicated area, often while users were doing other things, such as planning meals. As a result, ChatGPT can now draw on connected health information during ordinary conversations, without requiring users to enter a separate section first. For example, the assistant could consider a dietary restriction while helping someone choose a restaurant, or a recent injury while planning weekend activities.
How does ChatGPT Voice work?
Previously, ChatGPT Voice provided turn-based conversations, meaning only the chatbot or the user could speak at a time. With Advanced Voice Mode, powered by GPT Live 1 and GPT Live 1 mini models, the feature enables natural, seamless, conversational voice queries.
Now, users can interrupt the Voice feature by asking it to slow down or to pause, as it previously often mistook pauses or background noise for the end of a conversation. The upgraded Voice feature has nine built-in voices.
How to use the features?
Voice on desktop:
Step 1: Open the ChatGPT desktop app.
Step 2: Click the voice icon at the bottom right of the text input box.
Step 3: Allow microphone permissions.
Step 4: Start speaking to the chatbot.
ChatGPT Health:
Step 1: Open ChatGPT in your web browser or on the iOS app.
Step 2: Tap the sidebar icon at the top left.
Step 3: Go to the Health section in the sidebar.
Step 4: Connect your preferred medical records or wellness apps, such as Apple Health.
Step 5: Grant permission to sync your health data.
Step 6: Ask your health-related questions.