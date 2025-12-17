OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Bringing Precise Edits and 4× Faster Image Generation to ChatGPT
The upgraded ChatGPT Images feature is accessible to all user tiers, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro subscribers.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has upgraded its image generation model, ChatGPT Images, in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The upgraded version is powered by the latest GPT Image 1.5 AI model for image generation. It enables users to create an image from scratch or edit a photo with precision, while keeping details intact, with up to four times (4x) faster generation.
With the new ChatGPT Images feature, OpenAI aims to make image generation delightful and creative exploration effortless. It is available for all users, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro tier subscribers. Business and Enterprise tier users will receive the update slightly later.
Introducing ChatGPT Images, powered by our flagship new image generation model.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 16, 2025
- Stronger instruction following
- Precise editing
- Detail preservation
- 4x faster than before
Rolling out today in ChatGPT for all users, and in the API as GPT Image 1.5. pic.twitter.com/NLNIPEYJnr
How to access ChatGPT Images?
ChatGPT app or website
Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website.
Step 2: Go to Images in the sidebar menu.
Step 3: Click Images and choose Create.
To create an image from scratch (after Step 3):
Step 4: Type a prompt describing what you want.
Step 5: Tap Enter or the send icon (on mobile).
To edit an existing photo (after Step 3):
Step 6: Upload your photo inside the Images section.
Step 7: Describe the edit you want the image to have.
Step 8: Check the result, then apply further edits, if required.
ChatGPT Images: What’s new?
Precise edits: With GPT Image 1.5, the upgraded ChatGPT Images feature changes only the specific thing the user asks for. For instance, if a user wants to make the shirt red in their image, the model will simply change the colour of the shirt to red and keep the rest of the image unchanged.
They can also try on clothes or hairstyles, apply filters, or transform the style of an image, while retaining its original feel.
Editing skills: The GPT Image 1.5 model is good at adding new things, removing things, combining or blending images, and rearranging parts of an image.
Example:
"Combine the two men and the dog in a 2000s film camera-style photo of them looking bored at a kids birthday party." and "Add chaotic kids in the background throwing things and screaming."
Creative transformations: Users can add text, change layouts, or apply artistic styles to bring ideas to life. They don’t even need to type a prompt, as the ChatGPT Images feature has preset styles they can try.
Example:
Make an old school golden age hollywood movie poster of a movie called 'codex' from the image of these two men. feel free to change their costumes to fit the times.
Change the names of the actors to Wojciech Zaremba (left) and Greg Brockman (right).
Better at following instructions: If a user provides detailed instructions, ChatGPT Images will follow them more closely than before, even for complex edits.
Example:
draw a 6x6 grid
Make a 6 (columns) by 6 (rows) grid grid of:
Row 1: the Greek letter beta, a beach ball, a lemon, a robot, a fish tank, a frog
Row 2: a praying mantis, an expensive watch, a baththub, a pair of sunglasses, a colorful butterfly, an envelope
Row 3: a stamp, a picture frame, a steaming dumpling, the word "miracle", a pair of skis, the letter Z
Row 4: a toilet, a subway token, a mute icon, a bottle of perfume, a dragonfly, a skateboard helmet
Row 5: a Bluetooth icon, the number 13, a green heart, a rubik's cube, a Canada goose, a soldier's helmet
Row 6: a white dog, a life jacket, a knot, a keyboard, a tissue box, the number 14
Improved text rendering: With GPT Image 1.5, words and letters in images look clearer, even when they’re small or dense.
Example:
“There is a newspaper on a desk. The newspaper shows the markdown below laid out as a **natural** newspaper article. Preserve all content, formatting, and numbers exactly……making it better at executing complex, real-world tasks end-to-end than any previous model.”
Quality improvements: Now, human faces look more natural, even when there are many in a single image. The outputs feel more realistic and usable.
Example:
make a scene in chelsea, london in the 1970s, photorealistic, everything in focus, with tons of people, and a bus with an advertisement for "ImageGen 1.5" with the OpenAI logo and subtitle "Create what you imagine". Hyper-realistic amateur photography, iPhone snapshot quality…