OpenAI Launches GPT Image 1.5, Bringing Precise Edits and 4× Faster Image Generation to ChatGPT

Hyderabad: OpenAI has upgraded its image generation model, ChatGPT Images, in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. The upgraded version is powered by the latest GPT Image 1.5 AI model for image generation. It enables users to create an image from scratch or edit a photo with precision, while keeping details intact, with up to four times (4x) faster generation.

With the new ChatGPT Images feature, OpenAI aims to make image generation delightful and creative exploration effortless. It is available for all users, including Free, Go, Plus, and Pro tier subscribers. Business and Enterprise tier users will receive the update slightly later.

How to access ChatGPT Images?

ChatGPT app or website

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app or website.

Step 2: Go to Images in the sidebar menu.

Step 3: Click Images and choose Create.

To create an image from scratch (after Step 3):

Step 4: Type a prompt describing what you want.

Step 5: Tap Enter or the send icon (on mobile).

To edit an existing photo (after Step 3):

Step 6: Upload your photo inside the Images section.

Step 7: Describe the edit you want the image to have.

Step 8: Check the result, then apply further edits, if required.

ChatGPT Images: What’s new?

Precise edits: With GPT Image 1.5, the upgraded ChatGPT Images feature changes only the specific thing the user asks for. For instance, if a user wants to make the shirt red in their image, the model will simply change the colour of the shirt to red and keep the rest of the image unchanged.

They can also try on clothes or hairstyles, apply filters, or transform the style of an image, while retaining its original feel.

Editing skills: The GPT Image 1.5 model is good at adding new things, removing things, combining or blending images, and rearranging parts of an image.

