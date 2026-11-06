ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Cyber To Find And Fix Security Flaws

OpenAI has classified GPT-6 Cyber as "Critical" for cybersecurity capabilities ( ETV Bharat via OpenAI )

New Delhi: OpenAI has launched GPT-6 Cyber, a new cybersecurity model designed to identify software security weaknesses, develop ways to test them, and help security teams fix vulnerabilities.

The company said the model identified 81 previously unknown high-severity vulnerabilities in the Firefox browser and developed working exploits for 948 vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel, highlighting its ability to detect and assess software security risks.

OpenAI said, “We’re introducing GPT‑6 Cyber, a major leap in security research: more capable at finding and fixing vulnerabilities, and far more reliable staying within the boundaries researchers set”.

According to OpenAI, Mozilla classified the 81 Firefox vulnerabilities as high severity. OpenAI shared evidence, reproducible tests, and proposed patches with Mozilla, which began incorporating fixes shortly after receiving the reports. The model also identified 30 known Firefox issues that were more severe than previously reported.

In its Linux kernel testing, GPT-6 Cyber reproduced 1,724 vulnerabilities and developed working exploits for 948 of them.

OpenAI said this was more than five times the 166 vulnerabilities exploited by its earlier GPT-5.6 Sol model using the same testing system. The company also disclosed 304 critical findings to maintainers along with candidate patches, while work on other fixes was in progress.

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The model scored 48.5 per cent on the ExploitGym benchmark, compared with 32.1 per cent for GPT-5.6 Cyber. OpenAI described this as a 51 per cent relative improvement over the earlier model.

On a new web penetration testing benchmark, GPT-6 Cyber recorded a recall score of 40.3 per cent, compared with 32 per cent for GPT-6 Astra.

In another test, RemoteExploitBench, GPT-6 Cyber completed 95 per cent of the tasks, while GPT-6 Astra with Daybreak Blue refused all the tasks. OpenAI said the only task GPT-6 Cyber failed to complete involved an exploit it could not get to work remotely.