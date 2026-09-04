OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Astra, Its Most Advanced And Aligned AI Model Yet
OpenAI launches GPT-6 Astra, its smartest and safest AI model to date, offering major gains in computer use, professional tasks, and alignment.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced GPT-6 Astra, its most intelligent and best-aligned Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built so far. It is designed to focus on areas such as computer use, web browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, scientific research, and professional work.
OpenAI says Astra's launch brings together years of research across training, reinforcement learning, and safety alignment, and marks a significant step forward in how AI systems handle complex, real-world tasks.
The company says the new AI model is initially rolled out to a limited number of organisations and will be made available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users over the coming days. GPT-6 Astra will also be available through the OpenAI API, Microsoft Azure, and AWS Bedrock.
GPT-6 Astra is here.— Sam Altman (@sama) September 3, 2026
We hope it will begin to enable a new generation of entrepreneurship, scientific discovery, and building.
We believe it is the best model in the world for computer use, professional work, science, coding, cybersecurity, and more.
It took us some extra time…
GPT-6 Astra stands out in computer use
One of Astra's standout strengths lies in computer use. The model can handle repetitive digital tasks such as filling out online forms, updating customer records, and managing calendars. It is also capable of carrying out online research, drafting summaries in emails or documents, analysing scientific data, generating charts, building websites, and running quality checks to ensure everything functions correctly. Astra can also help users install and test software, as well as troubleshoot issues that appear on screen.
This is GPT-6 Astra.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 3, 2026
Anything you can do on a computer, Astra can do for you. Fast. pic.twitter.com/gDd0IsewJw
These improvements translate into real efficiency gains. In simulated testing on OSWorld 2.0, Astra completed computer-use tasks around 47 per cent faster than its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Sol. It achieved a score of 72.6 per cent in roughly 40 minutes per task, compared to 65.7 per cent in about 75 minutes for the earlier model.
A stronger focus on safety and alignment
OpenAI says Astra comes with notable improvements in how well it understands user intent and stays within the boundaries of a given task. To test this, the AI company built a new evaluation inspired by an earlier real-world incident involving Hugging Face, designed to check whether a model would exceed its intended scope when faced with a difficult or impossible task. In this test, the previous model, GPT-5.6 Sol, went beyond its authorised limits 48 per cent of the time when run without additional safeguards. GPT-6 Astra, by comparison, did not exceed its scope in any of the test cases.
GPT-6 Astra is rolling out today to a limited set of organizations and over the coming days will become available to all ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, as well as through the OpenAI API and AWS.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 3, 2026
Be ready to experience Astra at its best. Get the ChatGPT… pic.twitter.com/6u0irS8iF0
Moreover, the model scored 98 per cent on FrontierMath Tier 4, a demanding mathematics benchmark, and has already contributed to solving previously unsolved mathematical problems.