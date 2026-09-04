ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-6 Astra, Its Most Advanced And Aligned AI Model Yet

GPT-6 Astra will be available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users over the coming days. ( Image Credit: X/@OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced GPT-6 Astra, its most intelligent and best-aligned Artificial Intelligence (AI) model built so far. It is designed to focus on areas such as computer use, web browsing, software engineering, cybersecurity, scientific research, and professional work. OpenAI says Astra's launch brings together years of research across training, reinforcement learning, and safety alignment, and marks a significant step forward in how AI systems handle complex, real-world tasks. The company says the new AI model is initially rolled out to a limited number of organisations and will be made available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users over the coming days. GPT-6 Astra will also be available through the OpenAI API, Microsoft Azure, and AWS Bedrock. GPT-6 Astra stands out in computer use