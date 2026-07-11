OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 And ChatGPT Work To Bring AI Agents Into The Workplace
OpenAI has unveiled GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work, a new AI workspace combining ChatGPT with Codex to handle coding, research and office tasks.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 8:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI announced its latest flagship family of artificial intelligence (AI) models, GPT-5.6, alongside ChatGPT Work, a new agentic workspace designed to help users complete complex professional tasks such as coding, research, document creation, website building and presentations, all from a single interface.
The announcement marks OpenAI's biggest step yet towards positioning ChatGPT as a productivity platform rather than a simple conversational chatbot. GPT-5.6 arrives in three variants, named Sol, Terra and Luna, each offering a different balance of performance, speed and cost.
Introducing ChatGPT Work, a new agent in ChatGPT powered by Codex and GPT-5.6.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026
It can take action across your apps and files, stay with a project for hours if needed, and turn a goal into finished work.
It’s a whole new way to get work done. pic.twitter.com/uGbvjU1LsV
OpenAI says the models bring improvements in reasoning, coding, scientific problem-solving and agentic capabilities, while giving developers and enterprises the flexibility to choose between speed, intelligence and efficiency. The company also confirmed that GPT-5.6 is now the preferred model powering Microsoft 365 Copilot.
GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work: Price and availability
GPT-5.6 is rolling out across ChatGPT, Codex and OpenAI's API. Sol is the flagship version built for the most demanding tasks, Terra offers performance similar to GPT-5.5 at a lower cost, and Luna is the fastest and cheapest option.
Within ChatGPT, Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers can access Sol, while Pro and Enterprise users also get an upgraded Sol Pro tier for heavier workloads. In ChatGPT Work and Codex, free and Go-tier users receive Terra, while paying subscribers can choose between Sol, Terra and Luna and adjust the reasoning level.
On web and mobile, ChatGPT Work is rolling out today for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu plans. It will roll out to Plus and Business plans over the next few days.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026
In the ChatGPT desktop app, Chat, Work, and Codex are available on every plan, including Free, and is available globally…
Developers can access all three variants through OpenAI's API, which also introduces multi-agent support and improved tool-calling features.
Pricing for GPT-5.6 starts at $1 (approximately Rs 96) per million input tokens for Luna, $2.50 (approximately Rs 239) for Terra, and $5 (approximately Rs 478) for Sol, with higher rates for output tokens.
What does ChatGPT Work offer?
ChatGPT Work combines ChatGPT with Codex, OpenAI's AI coding system, into a single application available on desktop, web and mobile. Users can ask the assistant to create reports, analyse data, write software, build websites, automate workflows and produce presentations, all without switching between separate applications. The platform also supports browser automation and website publishing, extending its reach beyond coding and writing into broader workflow automation.
The launch reflects OpenAI's wider ambition to turn ChatGPT into an all-in-one work platform. Rather than offering separate tools for chat, coding, research and automation, ChatGPT Work brings them together in one place. This comes as OpenAI faces increasing competition from rivals, including Anthropic, whose Claude Cowork agent targets similar enterprise productivity use cases. Like Claude Cowork, ChatGPT Work is designed to make powerful AI coding tools usable by people without programming experience.
Meet the Wishingrads.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 9, 2026
A family running a cereal business from their dining room with GPT-5.6. pic.twitter.com/yh52cLda6G
The platform also connects with widely used enterprise services such as Slack, Gmail, Google Drive, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint and CRM tools, allowing ChatGPT to access files and work across existing business systems. OpenAI says ChatGPT Work is governed by the same security and administrative controls already used in ChatGPT Enterprise.
Alongside these updates, OpenAI has introduced configurable reasoning levels for GPT-5.6, allowing users to decide how much computing effort the model should apply to a task, ranging from quick responses to deeper analysis. Higher-end options, including an 'ultra' mode, are initially limited to Pro and Enterprise subscribers.