ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.6 And ChatGPT Work To Bring AI Agents Into The Workplace

Hyderabad: OpenAI announced its latest flagship family of artificial intelligence (AI) models, GPT-5.6, alongside ChatGPT Work, a new agentic workspace designed to help users complete complex professional tasks such as coding, research, document creation, website building and presentations, all from a single interface.

The announcement marks OpenAI's biggest step yet towards positioning ChatGPT as a productivity platform rather than a simple conversational chatbot. GPT-5.6 arrives in three variants, named Sol, Terra and Luna, each offering a different balance of performance, speed and cost.

OpenAI says the models bring improvements in reasoning, coding, scientific problem-solving and agentic capabilities, while giving developers and enterprises the flexibility to choose between speed, intelligence and efficiency. The company also confirmed that GPT-5.6 is now the preferred model powering Microsoft 365 Copilot.

GPT-5.6 and ChatGPT Work: Price and availability

GPT-5.6 is rolling out across ChatGPT, Codex and OpenAI's API. Sol is the flagship version built for the most demanding tasks, Terra offers performance similar to GPT-5.5 at a lower cost, and Luna is the fastest and cheapest option.

Within ChatGPT, Plus, Pro, Business and Enterprise subscribers can access Sol, while Pro and Enterprise users also get an upgraded Sol Pro tier for heavier workloads. In ChatGPT Work and Codex, free and Go-tier users receive Terra, while paying subscribers can choose between Sol, Terra and Luna and adjust the reasoning level.