ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 Mini And Nano Models For Faster And Efficient AI Performance

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched GPT-5.4 Mini and GPT-5.4 Nano, two new, smaller Artificial Intelligence (AI) models, for the AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT. They are designed to deliver faster response times and improved performance for high-demand workloads, bringing many of the capabilities of the larger GPT-5.4 model to a more efficient and cost-effective format. The launch of these AI models comes after the recent rollout of GPT-5.4, which was claimed as OpenAI's most capable model for professional use.

The GPT-5.4 Mini is available via the Application Programming Interface (API), Codex, and ChatGPT. Within ChatGPT, Free and Go users can access this AI model through the model selector at the top of the chat screen. Plus and Pro users will access the GPT-5.4 Mini model as a rate-limit fallback when using the GPT-5.4 in Thinking mode. In Codex, it is accessible across apps, command-line interfaces, IDE extensions, and the web. GPT-5.4 Nano is available through the API.

GPT-5.4 Mini and GPT-5.4 Nano

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.4 Mini outperforms its predecessor, GPT-5 Mini, across coding, reasoning, multimodal understanding, and tool usage, while running more than twice as fast. The company says the model closely matches the performance of its larger GPT-5.4 model in several benchmarks, especially in coding tasks.

Meanwhile, GPT-5.4 Nano is positioned as the smallest and most affordable option in the lineup, built for simpler, repetitive tasks such as classification, data extraction, ranking, and coding assistance workflows.