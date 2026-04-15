OpenAI Launches GPT-5.4 Cyber Model for Defensive Cybersecurity To Rival Anthropic’s Claude Mythos Preview AI model
OpenAI has launched GPT-5.4 Cyber, a specialised AI model built for defensive cybersecurity tasks, with restricted access available only to vetted organisations and researchers.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched a specialised variant of its GPT-5.4 model, GPT-5.4 Cyber, which is designed specifically for defensive cybersecurity applications. Unlike standard consumer-facing models, GPT-5.4 Cyber will not be available on ChatGPT. Instead, it will be rolled out exclusively to vetted security vendors, organisations, and researchers. It is worth noting that the GPT-5.4 Cyber has been launched just a week after rival Anthropic announced its Claude Mythos Preview AI model under Project Glasswing, which is designed for defensive cybersecurity purposes.
What Is GPT-5.4 Cyber?
OpenAI described GPT-5.4 Cyber as an AI model designed to lower the refusal boundary for legitimate security work. Standard models are equipped with strict guardrails that can prevent professional cybersecurity tasks, while GPT-5.4 Cyber is explicitly built to address that limitation.
The key feature of the new AI model is binary reverse engineering. This enables security professionals to analyse compiled software for malware, vulnerabilities, and overall security robustness without requiring access to the original source code. OpenAI stated that its goal is to make advanced defensive capabilities available to those responsible for protecting critical infrastructure, public services, and essential digital systems.
We’re expanding Trusted Access for Cyber with additional tiers for authenticated cybersecurity defenders.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 14, 2026
Customers in the highest tiers can request access to GPT-5.4-Cyber, a version of GPT-5.4 fine-tuned for cybersecurity use cases, enabling more advanced defensive workflows.…
Controlled Rollout for GPT-5.4 via the TAC Programme
As the GPT-5.4 Cyber model has a more permissive nature, OpenAI is tightly managing its deployment. The new AI model is part of the company's Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) programme, a cybersecurity initiative launched earlier this year. Through this programme, Individual users may request access by visiting chatgpt.com/cyber and verifying their identity. Meanwhile, enterprise teams must request GPT-5.4 Cyber access via their designated company representatives.
OpenAI mentioned that access to the AI model may come with limitations in certain scenarios, especially in zero-data retention environments where third-party platforms are used, and the company lacks direct visibility into the user or their intent.
The launch of GPT-5.4 Cyber positions OpenAI alongside Anthropic in a growing effort by AI companies to responsibly extend AI capabilities to the cybersecurity sector. Anthropic provided access to the Mythos AI model to around 40 organisations, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft, for defensive cybersecurity purposes. The AI company mentioned that the new AI model has identified thousands of high- and critical-severity vulnerabilities, including a 16-year-old bug in FFmpeg and a 27-year-old flaw in OpenBSD.