OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1 Update That Makes ChatGPT Better, More Conversational, And Customisable
The GPT-5.1 Instant aims to provide simple and accurate answers quickly, while the GPT-5.1 Thinking is used for deep reasoning tasks.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST|
Updated : November 13, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced the GPT-5.1 AI model for ChatGPT. It includes two versions: GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. According to the company’s blog post, these versions are smarter and have an enhanced communication style, which feels more enjoyable to have a conversation with, compared to its previous generation AI model, GPT-5.0. The blog post further mentions that these new AI models are designed to be personalised. Users can now set preferences on the tone of the AI chatbot, which would match their desired style.
OpenAI confirmed that GPT‑5.1 Auto will continue to route each query to the model best suited for it. This means users would not be required to manually switch models.
GPT-5.1 Instant: What’s new?
OpenAI calls GPT-5.1 Instant as warmer by default and being more conversational. It has been made more responsive to instructions, further enhancing the flow of conversations. The AI research company mentioned that the model can determine when to think before answering more challenging questions. The GPT-5.1 Instant aims to provide simple, accurate answers while still delivering quick answers.
GPT-5.1 is out! It's a nice upgrade.— Sam Altman (@sama) November 12, 2025
I particularly like the improvements in instruction following, and the adaptive thinking.
The intelligence and style improvements are good too.
With this update, ChatGPT will offer options to customise the tone and style of its conversations. Here are the eight styles available in the AI chatbot:
- Default
- Friendly (formerly known as Listener)
- Efficient (formerly known as Robot)
- Professional
- Candid
- Quirky
- Cynical (formerly known as Cynic)
- Nerdy (formerly known as Nerd)
GPT-5.1 Thinking: What’s new?
The GPT-5.1 Thinking is designed for deep reasoning tasks. It is designed to think queries more precisely. This AI model responds quickly to simple prompts while spending more time on complex problems.
The GPT-5.1 Thinking model also provides clearer responses with fewer jargons and fewer undefined terms compared to its previous version, GPT-5.0. This makes it ideal for performing complex tasks and explaining technical concepts.
When will the update be available to users?
OpenAI has announced that the GPT-5.1 Instant and Thinking models will be available to all paid users starting today, November 13, 2025, including Pro, Plus, Go, and Business. The free-tier users will receive this update within the next few days.
Before the official rollout, Enterprise and Edu plan customers will have a seven-day early access to turn on or off this update. Once this window is over, GPT-5.1 becomes the sole default AI model.
The company also confirmed that the GPT-5 Pro version will soon be upgraded to GPT-5.1 Pro.