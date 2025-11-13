ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches GPT-5.1 Update That Makes ChatGPT Better, More Conversational, And Customisable

OpenAI has confirmed that the GPT-5 Pro version will soon be upgraded to GPT-5.1 Pro. ( Image Credit: AP )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced the GPT-5.1 AI model for ChatGPT. It includes two versions: GPT-5.1 Instant and GPT-5.1 Thinking. According to the company’s blog post, these versions are smarter and have an enhanced communication style, which feels more enjoyable to have a conversation with, compared to its previous generation AI model, GPT-5.0. The blog post further mentions that these new AI models are designed to be personalised. Users can now set preferences on the tone of the AI chatbot, which would match their desired style.

OpenAI confirmed that GPT‑5.1 Auto will continue to route each query to the model best suited for it. This means users would not be required to manually switch models.

GPT-5.1 Instant: What’s new?

OpenAI calls GPT-5.1 Instant as warmer by default and being more conversational. It has been made more responsive to instructions, further enhancing the flow of conversations. The AI research company mentioned that the model can determine when to think before answering more challenging questions. The GPT-5.1 Instant aims to provide simple, accurate answers while still delivering quick answers.

With this update, ChatGPT will offer options to customise the tone and style of its conversations. Here are the eight styles available in the AI chatbot: