OpenAI Launches Frontier, A New Platform To Build, Deploy, And Manage AI Agents In The Workplace

OpenAI launches Frontier to transform enterprise AI agents

Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the introduction of Frontier, a new platform that helps enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents that can do real work. The artificial intelligence company says that AI has changed how enterprises work, resulting in increased productivity across departments, which includes manufacturers, global investment corporations, and energy producers. It says that the change is warranting the pressure to catch up, but the thing which is slowing down the adoption is how agents are built and run in their organisation. OpenAI's Frontier aims to solve this problem as it gives AI agents the same skills people need to succeed at work, which include shared context, onboarding, hands-on learning with feedback, and clear permissions and boundaries. "That’s how teams move beyond isolated use cases to AI coworkers that work across the business," OpenAI says in a blog post.