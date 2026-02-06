OpenAI Launches Frontier, A New Platform To Build, Deploy, And Manage AI Agents In The Workplace
OpenAI has unveiled Frontier, a platform enabling enterprises to build and manage AI agents that integrate with existing systems to perform real workplace tasks.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has announced the introduction of Frontier, a new platform that helps enterprises build, deploy, and manage AI agents that can do real work.
The artificial intelligence company says that AI has changed how enterprises work, resulting in increased productivity across departments, which includes manufacturers, global investment corporations, and energy producers. It says that the change is warranting the pressure to catch up, but the thing which is slowing down the adoption is how agents are built and run in their organisation.
OpenAI's Frontier aims to solve this problem as it gives AI agents the same skills people need to succeed at work, which include shared context, onboarding, hands-on learning with feedback, and clear permissions and boundaries. "That’s how teams move beyond isolated use cases to AI coworkers that work across the business," OpenAI says in a blog post.
Frontier gives agents the same skills people need to succeed at work:— OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2026
- Understand how work gets done
- Use a computer and tools
- Improve quality over time
- Stay governed & observable pic.twitter.com/9EYu4XS3G4
Frontier is currently available to a limited set of customers, with broader availability coming over the next few months. The company confirmed that the first to adopt Frontier include HP, Intuit, Oracle, State Farm, Thermo Fisher, and Uber, along with dozens of its existing customers, which include BBVA, Cisco, and T-Mobile.
OpenAI says that teams don't just need better tools that solve pieces of the puzzle, they need AI coworkers to actually work by understanding the workflow, just like human employees, for which they need to:
- Understand how work actually gets done across systems.
- Understand what good looks like, so quality improves as the work changes.
- Have access to a computer and tools to plan, act, and solve real-world problems.
- Have an identity, permissions, and boundaries teams can trust.
Frontiers works with the systems teams already have, without requiring them to replatform, even if it spreads across many systems and clouds. The new tool lets enterprises bring their existing data and AI together and integrate the applications they already use, without the need to implement new formats or abandon agents or applications they've already deployed.
Teams can use Frontier to hire AI coworkers who take on many of the tasks people already do on a computer, giving them the ability to reason over data and complete complex tasks, like working with files, running code, and using tools in an open agent execution environment.