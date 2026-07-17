OpenAI Launches Codex Micro, A Programmable Mechanical Coding Macropad
OpenAI's Codex Micro comes with Bluetooth connectivity, Mac/Windows compatibility, 32 Codex icon keycaps, six translucent agent keys, USB-C type cable, and more.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched its first hardware product, Codex Micro, a programmable mechanical macropad designed to work as a coding accessory for Codex. Priced at $230 (approximately Rs 22,000), the device comes at a time when Codex is nearing nine million users worldwide. The launch of Codex Micro, puts an end to speculations revolving around OpenAI's vision in creating its hardware products in collaboration with the former Apple designer Jony Ive.
The Codex Micro is built in partnership with hardware design company Work Louder, which OpenAI mentions to be a limited-time collaboration.
It is worth noting that Work Louder has earlier collaborated with Figma — a cloud based digital design tool for creating UI and UX for websites and apps, similar to Canva — to launch a similar like Codex Micro called Creator Micro 2.
Meet kbd-1.0-codex-micro, built with @work_louder.— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) July 15, 2026
Map the buttons and joystick to your workflow, and keep your pinned chats in view.
Get yours before stock returns 410. pic.twitter.com/MGQQ1ISW0l
Codex Micro: Specifications
OpenAI claims that Codex Micro has been developed to provide users with efficient ways to monitor and manage ChatGPT's AI agents. The Codex Micro comes with six translucent Agent keys that glow according to the live status of the agents.
Yes, we heard you. Get your Codex Micro:https://t.co/e0I7xWZZQG https://t.co/XnCaWG4v9f pic.twitter.com/B5G2vJe7Yq— OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) July 15, 2026
The live status of the agents are shown through five colours, which includes White, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red. The White colour indicates that agents are at idle stage, Blue shows thinking stage, Green highlights completion of the assigned task, Yellow indicates more input is required to process the task, and Red showcases error.
The bottom half of the macropad consists of Command keys that allow users to accept changes, reject outputs, push-to-talk, start new chats, and trigger custom actions instantly. These physical keycaps are swappable based on the user's requirement, with 32 Codex icon keysets that comes with the device.
In addition, the Codex Micro also integrates a joystick and a dial. The Joystick allows users to trigger specific Codex agent workflows and navigation functions eliminating the need to click through software menus.
Meanwhile, the dial helps users to control how deeply AI agents have to think. Users can turn the dial down for quick tasks, while turn it up for more complicated workflow.
The macropad has a perfectly diffused RGB lighting effect inside a unibody sandblasted polycarbonate frame. It sports a solid aluminum base paired with a strong anti-slip ring to keeping it in place.
Apart from this, Codex Micro features Bluetooth connectivity to work wirelessly, and Mac and Windows compatibility. It also has a USB-C port, and includes a USB-C to USB-C cable for either charging or tethered usage.