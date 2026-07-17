ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches Codex Micro, A Programmable Mechanical Coding Macropad

Hyderabad: OpenAI has launched its first hardware product, Codex Micro, a programmable mechanical macropad designed to work as a coding accessory for Codex. Priced at $230 (approximately Rs 22,000), the device comes at a time when Codex is nearing nine million users worldwide. The launch of Codex Micro, puts an end to speculations revolving around OpenAI's vision in creating its hardware products in collaboration with the former Apple designer Jony Ive.

The Codex Micro is built in partnership with hardware design company Work Louder, which OpenAI mentions to be a limited-time collaboration.

It is worth noting that Work Louder has earlier collaborated with Figma — a cloud based digital design tool for creating UI and UX for websites and apps, similar to Canva — to launch a similar like Codex Micro called Creator Micro 2.

Codex Micro: Specifications

OpenAI claims that Codex Micro has been developed to provide users with efficient ways to monitor and manage ChatGPT's AI agents. The Codex Micro comes with six translucent Agent keys that glow according to the live status of the agents.