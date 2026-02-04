ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches Codex App For macOS Users: What is it and how does its works

For a limited time, the new app will be available to Free and Go tier users, and Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu subscribers will receive double the rate limits to use the app.

OpenAI mentions that the Codex app features as a command centre for AI agents and builds on Codex’s existing availability via the Command Line Interface (CLI), Integrated Development Environment (IDE) extensions, and cloud-based tools.

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced the Codex app for macOS users in its Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, ChatGPT. It is a dedicated desktop application with a macOS interface that allows users to easily manage multiple AI agents at once, run work in parallel, and collaborate with agents on long-running tasks.

The Codex app is designed to change how softwares are built. Traditionally, AI coding tools could handle only one task at a time or required context switches between browser tabs, text editors and terminal windows. On the other hand, the Codex app allows multiple AI agents to work on different tasks in parallel within the same environment, which speeds up software development cycles and reduces manual coordination.

The new app goes beyond code generation, as Codex supports “Skills”, which allows AI agents to perform tasks such as creating documents, gathering and synthesising information, writing content, or interacting with external tools. Skills include instructions, resources, and scripts, which can either be manually used by users or Codex automatically assigns them based on the task.

Along with this, the Codex app has the capacity to independently build and test a 3D-racing game using a combination of Skills. Codex AI agents can handle the design, development, and testing over a long-running coding session.

The Codex app also includes Automations that enable users to schedule their repetitive yet important tasks (such as daily issue triage, finding and summarising CI failures, checking for bugs, and more) to run in the background. When an Automation is finished, the results appear in a review queue, which allows users to inspect the output or continue work as per their requirement.

OpenAI mention that the Codex app uses system-level sandboxing by default for security. This allows Codex AI agents to be limited to editing files in the folder or branches and accessing cached web search. Meanwhile, commands that require elevated permissions, like network access, the Codex app asks users for permission. Users can also configure rules for their teams or projects; they can decide which tasks require automation and which fall under elevated tasks and need a user permission.

The Codex app for macOS is primarily targeted towards programmers and developers, as it is designed to handle more complex and long-running tasks with less direct human interaction. Using the Codex app, developers will be able to quickly update, fix, or expand apps and digital services.