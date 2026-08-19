ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Launches 'ChatGPT For Teens' With Stronger Safeguards Against Harmful And Sexual Content

“Announcements like these can be seen as a step in the right direction,” he said. “But I also would caution against parents being lured into this false sense of safety based on the announcement.”

Brendan Bouffard, associate general counsel for AI and privacy at children’s advocacy group Fairplay, called the safeguards a step forward but warned that their effectiveness remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether OpenAI’s measures are enough to address young users’ compulsive use of and emotional dependence on chatbots.

Ann O’Leary, vice president of global policy at OpenAI, said the company wanted to treat teenagers in an age-appropriate manner. “We want to treat teens like teens, which means that we have to make sure that we’re showing up with the right developmental stage when we’re not either talking down to them or treating them like kids, but we’re also making sure that they’re not exposed to material that they shouldn’t be exposed to,” she said.

The idea is to guide teens toward healthy AI use in an age-appropriate environment, the company said. The new version also includes support for studies, which is said to be designed for helping students learn instead of spitting out answers and school essays.

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new version of ChatGPT, designed for teenagers—the first generation to grow up with artificial intelligence. ChatGPT for Teens is tailored for kids aged 13 to 17 with stronger protections, including content restrictions around things like suicide, self-harm, and romantic or sexual chats.

Parents, educators and child development experts have raised concerns about teenagers’ use of AI chatbots, citing risks ranging from cheating and harmful advice to emotional dependence. Previously, research from a watchdog group found that ChatGPT provided vulnerable teenagers with detailed guidance on drug use, eating disorders, and self-harm. According to a 2025 study from Common Sense Media, more than 70 per cent of teens in the US are turning to AI chatbots for companionship, and half of them use AI companions regularly. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman earlier had acknowledged concerns about "emotional overreliance" on the technology and described it as a "really common thing" with young people.

ChatGPT for Teens: A new version for enhanced safety

According to OpenAI, 'ChatGPT for Teens' is designed to prevent the chatbot from suggesting it has personal feelings towards the user or implying that it is conscious or experiences emotions. It is also tuned to block romantic or sexual chats with teenagers.

Allison Mishkin, head of child development at OpenAI, said the company had identified the hypothetical cues a model could give that might lead a teenager to develop a relationship with it.

OpenAI does not verify users’ ages, but it uses age-assurance technology to estimate whether a user is under 18 based on factors such as the types of queries they make. Users identified as minors, or those who identify themselves as under 18, are automatically placed in the teen version of the chatbot. Such account also comes with parental controls that allow parents or guardians to monitor and control the usage of the chatbot. It is similar to Meta’s teen accounts on Instagram, which have stricter content, chat, and privacy restrictions than regular accounts.

OpenAI's Ann O'Leary highlighted that while parental controls require both the teen user and parent to opt in, ChatGPT for Teens is designed to make sure that the chatbot is safe even without parental controls.

Bouffard of Fairplay, however, highlighted a concern with ChatGPT's default settings. He said that some of the safeguards he considers most important, such as restricting ChatGPT’s long-term memory, are not enabled by default on teen accounts and require parental controls. He said this creates a “major gap in safety” despite the default protections on content and other areas of concern.

(With inputs from agency)