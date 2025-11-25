OpenAI Launched Shopping Research Feature To Help Users Get Personalised Buying Guides And Compare Products
The Shopping Research feature is available for Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plan subscribers and can be accessed via ChatGPT’s mobile and web versions.
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature, ‘Shopping Research’, for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, ChatGPT. The new feature enables users to describe the product they are looking for simply, and the AI chatbot automatically searches for the right products across the internet.
ChatGPT asks clarifying questions to deepen its research and create a thoughtful guide to help users choose the right product. The Shopping Research feature is available for unlimited usage for Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plan subscribers. ChatGPT Users can access this feature on mobile and web versions.
According to OpenAI’s blog post, the Shopping Research feature is useful in detail-heavy categories like electronics, beauty, home, and garden, kitchen and appliances, and sports and outdoor.
If a user wants to check a product’s price or feature, ChatGPT will provide a quick response. On the other hand, if a user wants an in-depth research, which includes comparisons, constraints, and tradeoffs, then the Shopping Research feature will take a few minutes to offer a well-researched and detailed answer.
Introducing shopping research, a new experience in ChatGPT that does the research to help you find the right products.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 24, 2025
It’s everything you like about deep research but with an interactive interface to help you make smarter purchasing decisions. pic.twitter.com/jksGVpCXGm
OpenAI's blog post also mentions that the new feature will be available in ChatGPT Pulse, which is currently accessible to Pro users. Pulse can suggest personalised buyer’s guides based on the user’s past conversations. For instance, “if you’ve been discussing e-bikes, a future Pulse card could suggest useful accessories for you.”
How to use this feature?
Users can simply ask a shopping question to ChatGPT, which will automatically suggest a shopping research. In case it is not done, then users have the option to use the new feature by clicking on the ‘+’ button below the text bar and choosing the ‘Shopping Research’ option.
How does Shoping Research feature work?
When a user enters their query, ChatGPT will present a visual interface where they will be able to share feedback on product options. They can guide the AI chatbot by marking “Not interested” or “More like this” on products that ChatGPT has suggested.
Similar to ChatGPT’s Deep Research feature, the Shopping Research feature also takes about a minute or more to provide a buyer’s guide. OpenAI mention that if a user has enabled the memory feature, then this new feature will showcase personalised results.
Shopping Research makes personalised guides based on top products, key differences, and the latest information available on the internet, along with the links to purchase them.
OpenAI’s blog post also mentions that users can directly buy products via ChatGPT for merchants who are part of Instant Checkout.
It is worth noting that ChatGPT’s new Shopping Research feature is powered by GPT-5 mini, which OpenAI says has been “trained with reinforcement learning specifically for shopping tasks.”