OpenAI Launched Shopping Research Feature To Help Users Get Personalised Buying Guides And Compare Products

The Shopping Research featrue is available on ChatGPT's mobile and web versions. ( Image Credit: OpenAI )

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced a new feature, ‘Shopping Research’, for its artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, ChatGPT. The new feature enables users to describe the product they are looking for simply, and the AI chatbot automatically searches for the right products across the internet.

ChatGPT asks clarifying questions to deepen its research and create a thoughtful guide to help users choose the right product. The Shopping Research feature is available for unlimited usage for Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plan subscribers. ChatGPT Users can access this feature on mobile and web versions.

According to OpenAI’s blog post, the Shopping Research feature is useful in detail-heavy categories like electronics, beauty, home, and garden, kitchen and appliances, and sports and outdoor.

If a user wants to check a product’s price or feature, ChatGPT will provide a quick response. On the other hand, if a user wants an in-depth research, which includes comparisons, constraints, and tradeoffs, then the Shopping Research feature will take a few minutes to offer a well-researched and detailed answer.

OpenAI's blog post also mentions that the new feature will be available in ChatGPT Pulse, which is currently accessible to Pro users. Pulse can suggest personalised buyer’s guides based on the user’s past conversations. For instance, “if you’ve been discussing e-bikes, a future Pulse card could suggest useful accessories for you.”

How to use this feature?