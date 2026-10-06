ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI To Add Invisible Watermarks To Text Generated By ChatGPT And Codex

OpenAI says its textGrain will initially roll out in the EU regions for text generated by ChatGPT and Codex. ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: OpenAI will start adding watermarks to text from ChatGPT and Codex in the European Union (EU) over the coming weeks. The move comes as Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms act on the EU AI Act , which says AI-made content must be easy to spot.

At first, the watermarks will only apply in the EU, for ChatGPT and Codex users on all plans. Developers who use OpenAI's API anywhere in the world can choose to switch on watermarking for some models, but it will be off unless they ask for it.

The tool is called textGrain. It hides a faint statistical pattern in the words the AI picks. A special detector can then check a piece of writing and say whether it carries an OpenAI watermark.

Anthropic took a similar step earlier this year, adding an invisible watermark to text from its own AI models. Together, the moves show big AI firms want to label AI content without changing how it looks.

How does textGrain work?

OpenAI says textGrain did as well as, or better than, other methods it tested, including Google's SynthID for text. But it admits detection is less reliable for short passages, tightly limited content and text that has been edited.

With the false-positive target set at 1 per cent, the detector found watermarks in about 80 per cent of 200-token passages and about 95 per cent of 400-token passages in some tests. It did much worse on subjects such as mathematics.