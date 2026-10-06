OpenAI To Add Invisible Watermarks To Text Generated By ChatGPT And Codex
OpenAI will add invisible watermarks to ChatGPT and Codex text in the EU regions to comply with the EU AI rules.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI will start adding watermarks to text from ChatGPT and Codex in the European Union (EU) over the coming weeks. The move comes as Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms act on the EU AI Act, which says AI-made content must be easy to spot.
At first, the watermarks will only apply in the EU, for ChatGPT and Codex users on all plans. Developers who use OpenAI's API anywhere in the world can choose to switch on watermarking for some models, but it will be off unless they ask for it.
The tool is called textGrain. It hides a faint statistical pattern in the words the AI picks. A special detector can then check a piece of writing and say whether it carries an OpenAI watermark.
We're expanding our approach to content provenance to include text in response to EU regulatory requirements, while recognizing the significant limitations of current text watermarking technology. Our tools already help verify whether an image or audio file was created with our models. This work builds on those efforts to help people better understand when content may have been generated or edited with an OpenAI model. In the EU, we’ll start watermarking eligible text from ChatGPT and Codex over the coming weeks to comply with the EU AI Act. Customers using our API can turn on text watermarking for select models worldwide today.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 5, 2026
Anthropic took a similar step earlier this year, adding an invisible watermark to text from its own AI models. Together, the moves show big AI firms want to label AI content without changing how it looks.
How does textGrain work?
OpenAI says textGrain did as well as, or better than, other methods it tested, including Google's SynthID for text. But it admits detection is less reliable for short passages, tightly limited content and text that has been edited.
With the false-positive target set at 1 per cent, the detector found watermarks in about 80 per cent of 200-token passages and about 95 per cent of 400-token passages in some tests. It did much worse on subjects such as mathematics.
Edits can also wash out the signal. In tests on 400-token passages, swapping 10 per cent of words for synonyms cut detection from about 92 per cent to 62 per cent. Replacing 25 per cent of words reduced it to just 17 per cent.
Limited access
Initially, only approved researchers and expert groups will be able to use textGrain. OpenAI says this will let it test the tool and its safe use before opening it up to the public.
When possible, we want to give people a choice—and be clear about what watermarking can and can’t do. A text watermark helps answer one question: “Was this likely generated by an OpenAI model?” It works by embedding an invisible statistical signal in text as it’s generated. A detector can look for this signal, and it doesn’t add visible marks or special characters. It doesn’t say who originally wrote the text or who owns it. It doesn’t identify a person, organization, account, conversation, or prompt. In our testing, watermarking hasn’t affected how capable or fast our models are, or how their responses read.— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 5, 2026
The detector will only say whether an OpenAI watermark is found. It will not name the user or show any prompts or chats.
Limitations of textGrain
OpenAI also stressed that the watermark does not do the following:
- Measure human contribution - This means textGrain cannot tell how much a human contributed in terms of judgement, editing, or creativity in the AI-generated text.
- Establish ownership or responsibility - textGrain does not determine who owns the text, whether its usage is lawful, if disclosure is required, or who is responsible for it.
- Identify the user - The detection tool does not associate the text with a person, organisation, account, prompt, or conversation.
- Verify accuracy - It cannot tell whether a passage is true, misleading, harmful, or presented in the right context.
OpenAI said that the absence of a watermark does not prove that a human wrote a text.
The AI company plans to make textGrain available as open source. It will keep checking how well it works as standards, technology, and rules change.