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OpenAI To Add Invisible Watermarks To Text Generated By ChatGPT And Codex

OpenAI will add invisible watermarks to ChatGPT and Codex text in the EU regions to comply with the EU AI rules.

OpenAI To Add Invisible Watermarks To Text Generated By ChatGPT And Codex
OpenAI says its textGrain will initially roll out in the EU regions for text generated by ChatGPT and Codex. (Image Credit: Getty Images)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: OpenAI will start adding watermarks to text from ChatGPT and Codex in the European Union (EU) over the coming weeks. The move comes as Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms act on the EU AI Act, which says AI-made content must be easy to spot.

At first, the watermarks will only apply in the EU, for ChatGPT and Codex users on all plans. Developers who use OpenAI's API anywhere in the world can choose to switch on watermarking for some models, but it will be off unless they ask for it.

The tool is called textGrain. It hides a faint statistical pattern in the words the AI picks. A special detector can then check a piece of writing and say whether it carries an OpenAI watermark.

Anthropic took a similar step earlier this year, adding an invisible watermark to text from its own AI models. Together, the moves show big AI firms want to label AI content without changing how it looks.

How does textGrain work?

OpenAI says textGrain did as well as, or better than, other methods it tested, including Google's SynthID for text. But it admits detection is less reliable for short passages, tightly limited content and text that has been edited.

With the false-positive target set at 1 per cent, the detector found watermarks in about 80 per cent of 200-token passages and about 95 per cent of 400-token passages in some tests. It did much worse on subjects such as mathematics.

Edits can also wash out the signal. In tests on 400-token passages, swapping 10 per cent of words for synonyms cut detection from about 92 per cent to 62 per cent. Replacing 25 per cent of words reduced it to just 17 per cent.

Limited access

Initially, only approved researchers and expert groups will be able to use textGrain. OpenAI says this will let it test the tool and its safe use before opening it up to the public.

The detector will only say whether an OpenAI watermark is found. It will not name the user or show any prompts or chats.

Limitations of textGrain

OpenAI also stressed that the watermark does not do the following:

  • Measure human contribution - This means textGrain cannot tell how much a human contributed in terms of judgement, editing, or creativity in the AI-generated text.
  • Establish ownership or responsibility - textGrain does not determine who owns the text, whether its usage is lawful, if disclosure is required, or who is responsible for it.
  • Identify the user - The detection tool does not associate the text with a person, organisation, account, prompt, or conversation.
  • Verify accuracy - It cannot tell whether a passage is true, misleading, harmful, or presented in the right context.

OpenAI said that the absence of a watermark does not prove that a human wrote a text.

The AI company plans to make textGrain available as open source. It will keep checking how well it works as standards, technology, and rules change.

Also Read: Explained | How AI-Generated Text Can Be Detected Using Invisible Watermarks

TAGGED:

CHATGPT CODEX EU AI ACT
OPENAI TEXTGRAIN
AI GENERATED CONTENT
OPENAI
OPENAI WATERMARK

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