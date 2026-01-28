OpenAI Introduces Prism, An AI-Powered Workspace For Scientific Writing And Collaboration
Prism is a free tool that can be accessed by anyone with a ChatGPT personal account to draft, revise, and collaborate on a research paper.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) native workspace, Prism, for scientific writing and collaboration on its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Powered by the latest GPT-5.2 AI model, the new tool allows researchers to write and collaborate on their research. Prism offers unlimited research projects and collaborators on a single research project. It allows drafting, revision, collaboration, and preparation for publication into a single, cloud-based LaTeX native workspace.
Prism is a free AI tool available for anyone with a ChatGPT personal account. OpenAI mentions that this feature will soon be available for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education accounts.
Users can access prism.openai.com to interact with this latest feature.
ChatGPT Prism
OpenAI highlights that over the past year, AI integration has accelerated scientific work across domains. It mentions that AI models like GPT-5 have pushed the boundaries of mathematics, accelerated the analysis of human immune-cell experiments, and sped up experimental iteration in molecular biology. The company says that AI is still in the early stages, but this technology will play a significant role in scientific advancement.
Meanwhile, the everyday work of scientific research still relies on tools that haven’t fundamentally changed in decades.
Every day work of scientific research, which includes drafting, revision, managing equations and citations, and coordinating with collaborators, all of which were done on different tools. With the help of Prism, all these tasks can be performed on a single platform.
What does ChatGPT Prism do?
The Prism feature enables researchers to:
- Interact with the GPT-5.2 Thinking mode: It allows users to explore ideas, test hypotheses, and reason out complex scientific problems in context.
- Draft and revise the full research paper with context: It enables users to draft and revise their entire research paper, including the surrounding text, equations, citations, figures, and the overall structure of the document.
- Search for and incorporate relevant literature: It can revise newly added text in the context of the current manuscript. This means that if a user has integrated new text from a different document — related to the ongoing research paper — Prism identifies what is written based on the current paper’s context.
- Create refactor, and reason over equations, citations, and figures: Prism understands how refactor, equations, citations, and figures relate across the whole research paper.
- Convert whiteboard equations or diagrams directly into LaTeX: It allows users to turn these elements into graphics in a cloud-based LaTeX platform.
- Collaborate with co-authors, students, and advisors in real-time: It immediately shows all edits, comments, and revisions done.
- Makes direct, in-place changes in the document: When a user requests changes in the document, Prism executes them without copying content between separate editors or chat tools.
- Optional voice-based editing: This allows users to make simple changes without interrupting writing or review.
ChatGPT Prism: Unlimited collaboration
OpenAI mentions that Prism is built on the foundations of Crixet, a cloud-based LaTeX platform, which makes the AI features a unified product. This allows Prism to make easy team collaborations in a shared workspace. It features limited version conflicts, manual merging, and mechanical overhead, which allows teams to spend less time managing files and more time engaging with actual work.