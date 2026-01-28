ETV Bharat / technology

OpenAI Introduces Prism, An AI-Powered Workspace For Scientific Writing And Collaboration

Hyderabad: OpenAI has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) native workspace, Prism, for scientific writing and collaboration on its AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Powered by the latest GPT-5.2 AI model, the new tool allows researchers to write and collaborate on their research. Prism offers unlimited research projects and collaborators on a single research project. It allows drafting, revision, collaboration, and preparation for publication into a single, cloud-based LaTeX native workspace.

Prism is a free AI tool available for anyone with a ChatGPT personal account. OpenAI mentions that this feature will soon be available for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise, and Education accounts.

Users can access prism.openai.com to interact with this latest feature.

ChatGPT Prism

OpenAI highlights that over the past year, AI integration has accelerated scientific work across domains. It mentions that AI models like GPT-5 have pushed the boundaries of mathematics, accelerated the analysis of human immune-cell experiments, and sped up experimental iteration in molecular biology. The company says that AI is still in the early stages, but this technology will play a significant role in scientific advancement.

Meanwhile, the everyday work of scientific research still relies on tools that haven’t fundamentally changed in decades.